A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Rice Husk Ash Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. Global rice husk ash market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.4 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are The Agrilectric Companies, Viet Delta Co., Ltd., J.M. Biotech, Kothari Petrochemicals, Gia Gia Nguyen Co., Ltd., A.Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill, and many more.

Rice husk ash (RHA) is generated from husk and is green in colour. These carbon neutral products are mostly used in the form of fuel for power generation and for processing of paddy in the boilers. There is a growing demand for rice husk ash in rubber industries, ceramics & refractory, steel industry, building & construction which are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

Use of RHA to produce high purity silica; this factor will drive the market in the forecast perio

Low manufacturing and raw material cost will also drive the market in near futur

Increasing use of rice husk ash instead of silica fume and fly ash in the cement and construction industry; this factor will also propel the marke

High demand for RHA in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East regions will also help the market to grow in future

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

Revenue splits by most promising business segments.

By Application(Building & Construction, Steel Industry, Ceramics & Refractory, Rubber, Others) and any other business Segment if applicable within scope of report

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players [Some of the players covered in the study are Usher Agro Ltd, KRBL Ltd., Guru Metachem Pvt. Ltd., JASORIYA RICE MILL, The Agrilectric Companies, Viet Delta Co., Ltd., J.M. Biotech, Kothari Petrochemicals, Gia Gia Nguyen Co., Ltd., A.Duraisamy Modern Rice Mill, and many more]

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers, Product Specification, and Upstream Suppliers.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

United States, Canada, and Mexico. South & Central America : Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa. Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc.}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands} and Russia.

UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc.}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands} and Russia. Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Table of Content: Rice Husk Ash Market

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Market value-chain analysis

Chapter 4: Rice Husk Ash Market

4.1. Market overview

4.2. Market size and growth forecast – value-wise

Chapter 5: Rice Husk Ash Market segmentation

….Continued

