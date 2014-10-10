Variable Air Volume (VAV) Systems Market report gives better ideas and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. With the precise and high-tech information, about Chemical and Materials industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through this report. Statistical data mentioned in the Variable Air Volume (VAV) Systems Market report is symbolized with the help of graphs which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures.

Global variable air volume (VAV) systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 18.40 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key profiles mentioned in Variable Air Volume (VAV) Systems Market:- Johnson Controls; Ingersoll-Rand plc; Honeywell International Inc; United Technologies Corporation; DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.; Siemens; Emerson Electric Co.; TROX GmbH; KMC Controls; Schneider Electric; Systemair AB; KAD AIR CONDITIONING; METAL INDUSTRIES, INC.; Halton Group; Dynacraft Air Controls; Advanced Air UK Ltd; Waterloo Air Products Plc; Airmaster Equipments Emirates LLC among others.

Market Dynamics Analysis:

The Variable Air Volume (VAV) Systems Market report consists of the all the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis-:

Market Drivers:

High volume of construction activities undergoing globally is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Growing focus and awareness regarding the reduction of consumption of energy; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing income of individuals along with high concerns regarding the sustainability of operations is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising sustainability concerns and energy efficiency legislations is another factor boosting this market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of various alternative systems and technologies which can be used for similar functions is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of knowledge and information regarding the presence of these systems globally is expected to hinder the growth of the market

High costs associated with the installation of these systems depending on the specific layout and varying applications; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2016, Ingersoll-Rand plc announced the launch of two new models for their “Next Generation R-Series” compressors. The models, “RS30n” and “RS37n” are evident of the company’s strategy on building and utilizing variable speed drive technology in their products which can help high amounts of air flow efficiency while also reducing the energy costs by up to thirty-five percent

In April 2016, Carrier announced the launch of their latest variable air volume (VAV) system branded as “WeatherExpert 48/50LC” available in 6-23 ton packaged units for rooftop applications. This availability is a highly effective and technologically advanced unit to the product range of the company. This product is equipped with the company’s dedicated “i-Vu” controller helping in the communication between zones and terminals to ensure efficiency of operations

