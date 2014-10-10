The market research conducted in the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market report also makes out the response of consumers to an already existing product in the market and identifies the causes for failure of particular product already in the market. The report has potential to uncover the general market conditions and tendencies. It estimates the prospective market for a new product to be launched in the market. The Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market report also measures or analyses the strength and weak points of the competitors. This Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market research report is a resource which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry for the forecast period.

Some Of The Key Players In Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Are DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding,Kuehne + Nagel,DB Schenker Logistics,Nippon Express,C.H. Robinson Worldwide,UPS Supply Chain Solutions,DSV,Sinotrans,CEVA Logistics,Expeditors International of Washington,Dachser,Panalpina,GEODIS,Toll Holdings,J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS),Hitachi Transport System,XPO Logistics,GEFCO,Yusen Logistics,Agility

The global logistics services (3PL & 4PL) market is valued at $ 75.18 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $ 924.55 million by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 4.56% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific region will expand its market share over the next several years, especially in China and the fast-growing regions of India and Southeast Asia. The United States will still play an important role that can not be ignored. Changes in the United States can affect the evolution of logistics services (3PL & 4PL). The EU also plays an important role in the global market with a market size of $ 197.82 million in 2016 and a market size of $ 21.83 million in 2022.

The report also discusses key drivers for market growth, opportunities, challenges and risks facing key manufacturers and markets as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

On The Basis Of Product, The Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Is Primarily Split Into

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other

On The Basis On The End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Food,Groceries

Elemenets

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other

Regional segmentation-

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Major Table of Contents: Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market, By Application

6 Global Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market, By Airspeed

7 Global Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market, By Solution

8 Global Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market, By Alignment

9 Global Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the industry challenges that can to be solved with digital transformation?

What will happen to companies that cannot keep up with digital transformation? Who will win? Who will be threatened by them?

What are the customer values by adopting digital transformation in the building and construction sector?

What are the growth opportunities? Who are the key providers of digital transformation within the building and construction sector?

Why must digital transformation be a part of the company’s corporate strategy? What are the innovative business models that can be mirrored?

