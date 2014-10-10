Systematic, objective and exhaustive study of the facts related to any subject in the field of marketing have been performed while formulating this Online Video Platforms Market report. Several steps are also carried out for gathering, analysing and recording of market data. The Online Video Platforms Market report helps businesses to take on the approach of systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding that ultimately aids in decision-making and managing marketing of goods and services. Not to mention, various purposes or objectives of market research are kept in mind while forming the Online Video Platforms Market report which helps client achieve success in the business.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Online Video Platforms Market report Brightcove, Ooyala(Telstra), Piksel, thePlatform(ComcastTechnologySolutions), IBMCloudVideo, Kaltura, SambaTech, Wistia, Arkena, Xstream, EnsembleVideo, MediaPlatform, Viocorp, Anvato(Google), Vzaar.

OVP or Online Video Platforms can use a user-generated content (UGC) model, software as a service (SaaS) business model or a do it yourself (DIY) model. OVP offers an end to end solution from creating a website, uploading video, encoding video, video playback to user management for both video on demand and live streaming. Usually, OVPs have Content Management System (CMS) where users need to login to add content, upload video, setting up monetization plan, view video analytics which may include, detailed insights of video performance such as, video watch time, total number of video views, unique views and impressions; stats on user visits, location and behavior on the site. OVPs also provide customized video players where end users can watch videos. Many OVPs provide third party video player which can be embedded in a website. Although there are several OVP providers that are also present in broadcast markets, serving video on demand set-top boxes, OVPs are related to the over-the-top (OTT) content video industry.

Online Video Platforms Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Online Video Platforms Market Segment by Type, covers

SaaS Model

Others

Online Video Platforms Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Online Video Platforms market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Video Platforms market by product type and applications/end industries.

An online video platform (OVP) is a fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content solution that enables content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track, and monetize online video. The global OVP market has seen tremendous growth over the past few year. Enterprises, media, and entertainment companies are increasingly relying on OVP solutions to manage, publish, and monetize video content in a scalable manner.-Enterprises are increasingly experimenting with video as they realize its power as a communications tool.

On the whole the OVP market is still very much in the growth phase, and is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.13% over the next years. The North America, Europe and Latin America market will lead the way, followed closely by the Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan), Japan and Middle East & Africa markets.-Over the past year, the North America and Latin American regions have shown huge potential for growth.

In the applications, the Enterprise segment were estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 56.34 % in 2017, even larger than the media and entertainment industry.

The global Online Video Platforms market is valued at 780 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2100 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

