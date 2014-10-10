Wide-ranging market information of the JUICE CONCENTRATES Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). This market research report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Archer Daniels Midland Company; Ingredion Incorporated; AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG; SunOpta; Diana Group; Döhler; SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients; Kanegrade Ltd.; Northwest Naturals.; Welch’s; Shimlahills.; LemonConcentrate S.L.; NAM VIET F&B; Iprona AG; Sunmet Juice Company; California Concentrate; W. KÜNDIG & CIE AG; Jns Commodities & Specialities Private Limited.; NationalRaisin Company; Himalayan Food Park.; among others.

Description

Juice concentrates are fruit and vegetable juice from which most of the water has been removed. They are more affordable as compared to the normal juices. Removing water reduces bacterial growth which increases the shelf life of the product. To concentrate juice, whole fruit is thoroughly washed, rinsed, and squashed or mixed to make a pulp. Then the water is evaporated and extracted. They are very beneficial as they are rich in nutrients, and enhance skin health.

Segmentation of the market

Type (Fruit Juice Concentrates, Vegetable Juice Concentrates),

Application (Beverages, Bakery Products, Confectionary, Jams & Spreads, Beverages, Dairy, Sauces & Soups),

Ingredients (Single Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates, Multi-Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates),

Form (Clear Concentrates, Powdered Concentrate, Frozen Concentrate)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This JUICE CONCENTRATES report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

Questions related to the report:

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, ITC Limited announced the launch of their three new variants of B Natural juice. These new variants consist of Himalayan Mixed Fruit, Dakshin Pink Guava, and Ratnagiri Alphonso. This launch will help them to increase their share in the juices and fruit beverages segment and will strengthen their position

In April 2017, ITC Limited announced the launch of their B Natural range of fruit beverages B Natural 100% Pomegranate Juice. This new juice is produced directly from the pulp and contains no added sugar and preservatives. This launch will help the company to provide customer with healthy and nutritious products

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Global Juice Concentrates Platforms Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Juice Concentrates Platforms Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Juice Concentrates Platforms Market Forecast

