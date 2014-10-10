Wide-ranging market information of the SMART WATER MANAGEMENT Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). This market research report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers ABB; American Water; Arad Group.; Belkin International, Inc; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Honeywell International Inc; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Itron Inc.; Schneider Electric; Siemens; TaKaDu; Utility Systems.; Xylem.; HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc.; i2O Water Ltd; Casperon; Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd; Hiraya Water; Atos SE; among others.

Click More Info| Get Sample Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-smart-water-management-market

Description

Smart water management is basically a program designed to collect accurate and actionable information about a city’s water supply, demand and distribution. The main aim of the smart water management is to make sure that water transportation infrastructure and power are handled effectively. Some of the common services which are offered by the smart water management are pipeline condition management, hydrant management, value management, and information management. They are very useful to manage the chronic shortage of water.

Segmentation of the market

By Services (Value Management, Pipeline Condition Management, Hydrant Management, Information Management),

Solutions (Enterprise Asset Management for Water and Wastewater Utilities, Network Monitoring, Advanced Pressure Management, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Advance Analytics, Meter Data Management, Residential Water Efficiency, Smart Irrigation Management Systems),

Devices (Advanced Water Meters, Mater Read Technology, Cellular Network),

Meter Type (AMR Water Meter, AMI Water Meters),

Meter Read Technology (Fixed Technology, Cellular Technology)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This SMART WATER MANAGEMENT report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

For Early Buyers | Get Up to 30% Discount on This Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-discount/global-smart-water-management-market

Questions related to the report:

What does this SMART WATER MANAGEMENT market research report offers?

This SMART WATER MANAGEMENT report helps you to find about the key industry trends, threats and opportunities. It informs your decision for marketing strategy and planning. The most important its SMART WATER MANAGEMENT report helps you to quickly build competitive intelligence in this rapidly changing market.

Which techniques are utilized to overcome the threats?

Before creating this SMART WATER MANAGEMENT report different type of tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s five analysis, Pestle Analysis, Industry chain analysis are utilized which helps the readers to overcome the threats of the market.

Competitive Analysis of the market

The SMART WATER MANAGEMENT report tracks the key competitors in the market along with the company profiles which provide market position and basic information of the key competitors. Revenue figure, growth rate and gross margin is also included in the report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, Sensus announced the launch of their new ultrasound static water meter, Cordonel which is special designed for smarter utility network. Cordonel helps users control distribution networks more effectively by delivering accurate and reliable information to lead to better water resource management. This will help users achieve higher savings by closely monitoring trends of usage as well as the different patterns in the distribution network

In March 2019, Ecolab announced the launch of their Smart Water Navigator for better water management. The Navigator is a totally free online tool that provides companies with a guide for a holistic water management strategy. This navigator will help the company in better site management, target setting, water stewardship, and water management practices. This will also help the companies to save money and manage different water risks.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Global Smart Water Management Platforms Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Smart Water Management Platforms Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Smart Water Management Platforms Market Forecast

Read Complete Details with TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-smart-water-management-market

Conclusion:

This SMART WATER MANAGEMENT research report gives the outcome that matters most to the client. The research carried out in this report suggests what is going to be beneficial and how the report will help the business to grow.