Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Baxter, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Cook Group among others.

Artery stenosis is a narrowing of the arteries that supply oxygen rich blood to vital organs and tissues such as brain, kidney and limbs. The causes of Artery stenosis is the deposition of plaque (atherosclerosis) inside the artery wall which reduces blood flow to the vital organs and tissues. Mostly people suffering from artery stenosis have no symptoms until the artery becomes severely narrowed. Symptoms generally occur with a mini-stroke followed by dizziness, fainting and blurred vision.

According to W.H.O, cardiovascular diseases accounts for the most deaths globally than any other cause. In 2016, approximately 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all global deaths, out of these deaths, 85% are due to stroke and heart attack.

Segmentation of the market

By Indication Type (Carotid Artery Stenosis, Renal Artery Stenosis, Peripheral Artery Stenosis, Coronary Artery Stenosis and Others),

Treatment (Medication and Surgery),

Drugs (Atorvastatin, Fluvastatin, Heparin, Minoxidil, Aspirin and Others),

Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous),

Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy),

End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

Key Developments in the Market

In February 2019, M.A. MedAlliance SA received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S FDA for selution, sirolimus, sustained limus release (SLR) drug-eluting balloon (DEB) catheter, to treat coronary disease. This designation will provide company with the priority review and assistance from the FDA regarding device development and its approval.

In October 2018, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc received the U.S FDA approval for Xarelto (rivaroxaban), factor Xa (FXa) inhibitor for the treatment of chronic coronary or peripheral artery disease. This drug is specifically approved for reducing the risk of major cardiovascular disorders such as stroke and myocardial infarction in patients with chronic coronary artery disease (CAD) or peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Market Drivers and Restraints

Increasing adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle is boosting the market growth

Rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity will also accelerate the market for artery stenosis drug

Improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies is enhancing the market growth

High cost of diagnostics and surgeries is hindering the market in the forecast period

Issue of restenosis even after the treatment may restrain the market growth

