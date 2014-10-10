This comprehensive research report on the ‘ Global User Behavior Analytics Market’ documents a detailed analysis of the User Behavior Analytics encompassing an overview section, growth ratios, sales trends, technological novelties, decisive future plans, import and export activities that enable accurate and precise study of the User Behavior Analytics market.

In 2018, the Global User Behavior Analytics Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

User behavior analytics (UBA) as defined by Gartner is a cybersecurity process about detection of insider threats, targeted attacks, and financial fraud. UBA solutions look at patterns of human behavior, and then apply algorithms and statistical analysis to detect meaningful anomalies from those patterns—anomalies that indicate potential threats.Instead of tracking devices or security events, UBA tracks a system’s users.

This report focuses on the global User Behavior Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the User Behavior Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bay Dynamics

Gurucul

Splunk

Securonix

Varonis

Exabeam

Aruba Networks

IBM

Dtex Systems

E8 Security

RSA Security

Palo Alto Networks

Rapid7

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services & Insurance

Retail & E-Commerce

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Defense & Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global User Behavior Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the User Behavior Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of User Behavior Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

