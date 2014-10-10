Global Broadcast Equipment Market Opportunities, Demands and Growth Revenue by 2026 | Data Bridge Market Research Report
Market Analysis: Global Broadcast Equipment Market
Global broadcast equipment market is to register a substantial CAGR of 6.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to surging preference for UHD transmission and content production.
Market Definition: Global Broadcast Equipment Market
Broadcasting is the use of an electronic mass communication medium to share audio and video material with the common viewer. Broadcasting equipment involves a number of dedicated electronic devices for the transmission of audiovisual content via TV, radio and IP networks. Television and radio are generally connected to broadcasting.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global broadcast equipment market are Cisco Systems Inc., Harmonic, Inc, EVS Broadcast Equipment, Evertz., Clyde Broadcast, Sencore., Eletec Radio Broadcasting Equipment & Transmitters, ACORDE Technologies S.A., AVL Technologies, ETL Systems Ltd, Global Invacom, ARRIS International Limited., Grass Valley Canada., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tectronics, Silicon Laboratories., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., AnaCom, Inc., Wellav Technologies Ltd., Comtech Telecommunications Corp., Broadcast RF, DATUM SYSTEMS, Newtec among others.
Market Drivers:
- Surging preference for UHD content production and transmission, is driving the market growth
- Increasing investments in high-speed broadband infrastructure, is helping the growth of the market
- Shifting trend from hardware to software oriented systems, is flourishing the market growth
- Surging need for media files over internet, drives the market growth
- Direct supply to customers through OTT services, helps the market to grow
Market Restraints:
- Increasing demand for smartphones, hinders the market growth
- Strict rules and regulations of federal communications commission, hampers the market growth
- Unable to provide UHD or 4K streaming due to limited bandwidth, acts as market restraint
Segmentation: Global Broadcast Equipment Market
By Application
- Radio
- Television
- Direct Broadcasting Satellite (DBS)
- Terrestrial Television
- Analog Terrestrial
- Digital Television
- Cable Television
- IPTV
By Technology
- Analog Broadcasting
- Digital Broadcasting
By Product
- Dish Antennas
- Amplifiers
- Switches
- Video Servers
- Encoders
- Transmitters & Repeaters
- Modulators
- Others
Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In September 2018, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., collaborated with Hunan Broadcasting System to joint launch the Media Fabric. It is an advanced IP-based 4K production and broadcasting solution. The solution works on the inventive clean switch technology and it adopts Spine/Leaf architecture which can support northbound interface and also allows 4K/8K UHD video content development of broadcasting systems. The launch had brought an innovation in the scenario-based solutions for the broadcasting and TV industry.
- In September 2018, Ross Video had launched Ultritouch which is a system-wide hardware control and monitoring panel. It is designed and manufactured to enable the operator’s ease of move and control between applications and products by sustaining the speed of the equipment they are monitoring. This launch had provided a great user experience by delivering the smooth operations.
Competitive Analysis
Global broadcast equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of broadcast equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Research Methodology: Global Broadcast Equipment Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
