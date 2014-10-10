Market Analysis: Global Broadcast Equipment Market

Global broadcast equipment market is to register a substantial CAGR of 6.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to surging preference for UHD transmission and content production.

Market Definition: Global Broadcast Equipment Market

Broadcasting is the use of an electronic mass communication medium to share audio and video material with the common viewer. Broadcasting equipment involves a number of dedicated electronic devices for the transmission of audiovisual content via TV, radio and IP networks. Television and radio are generally connected to broadcasting.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global broadcast equipment market are Cisco Systems Inc., Harmonic, Inc, EVS Broadcast Equipment, Evertz., Clyde Broadcast, Sencore., Eletec Radio Broadcasting Equipment & Transmitters, ACORDE Technologies S.A., AVL Technologies, ETL Systems Ltd, Global Invacom, ARRIS International Limited., Grass Valley Canada., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tectronics, Silicon Laboratories., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., AnaCom, Inc., Wellav Technologies Ltd., Comtech Telecommunications Corp., Broadcast RF, DATUM SYSTEMS, Newtec among others.

Market Drivers:

Surging preference for UHD content production and transmission, is driving the market growth

Increasing investments in high-speed broadband infrastructure, is helping the growth of the market

Shifting trend from hardware to software oriented systems, is flourishing the market growth

Surging need for media files over internet, drives the market growth

Direct supply to customers through OTT services, helps the market to grow

Market Restraints:

Increasing demand for smartphones, hinders the market growth

Strict rules and regulations of federal communications commission, hampers the market growth

Unable to provide UHD or 4K streaming due to limited bandwidth, acts as market restraint

Segmentation: Global Broadcast Equipment Market

By Application

Radio

Television Direct Broadcasting Satellite (DBS) Terrestrial Television Analog Terrestrial Digital Television Cable Television IPTV



By Technology

Analog Broadcasting

Digital Broadcasting

By Product

Dish Antennas

Amplifiers

Switches

Video Servers

Encoders

Transmitters & Repeaters

Modulators

Others

Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In September 2018, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., collaborated with Hunan Broadcasting System to joint launch the Media Fabric. It is an advanced IP-based 4K production and broadcasting solution. The solution works on the inventive clean switch technology and it adopts Spine/Leaf architecture which can support northbound interface and also allows 4K/8K UHD video content development of broadcasting systems. The launch had brought an innovation in the scenario-based solutions for the broadcasting and TV industry.

In September 2018, Ross Video had launched Ultritouch which is a system-wide hardware control and monitoring panel. It is designed and manufactured to enable the operator’s ease of move and control between applications and products by sustaining the speed of the equipment they are monitoring. This launch had provided a great user experience by delivering the smooth operations.

Competitive Analysis

Global broadcast equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of broadcast equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Broadcast Equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

