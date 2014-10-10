This comprehensive research report on the ‘ Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market’ documents a detailed analysis of the Architectural Engineering and Construction encompassing an overview section, growth ratios, sales trends, technological novelties, decisive future plans, import and export activities that enable accurate and precise study of the Architectural Engineering and Construction market.

In 2018, the Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

AEC solutions include both software and services used for the construction of large and complex residential, industrial, and commercial buildings. The solution includes features such as designing, building, operations, and management. The end-users of AEC solutions include architects, engineers, and contractors. The adoption of AEC solutions is increasing because they help to reduce the capital and time spent on the construction of buildings. Also, factors such as government mandates and support to use AEC solutions in construction projects are driving the global AEC market.

This report focuses on the global Architectural Engineering and Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Architectural Engineering and Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3367711

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

AVEVA

Bentley Systems

Nemetschek

Trimble

4M

CYPE Ingenieros

Dassault Systemes

Innovaya

Integrated Environmental Solutions

Newforma

Virtual Build Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Designing

Building

Operations

Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Road

Rail

Port

Airport

Pipeline

Power

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Place a Direct Purchase Order on this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3367711

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Architectural Engineering and Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Architectural Engineering and Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Architectural Engineering and Construction are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: sales@orbisresearch.com