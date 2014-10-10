This Sodium Silicate market report provides an exhaustive survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. A section in the report also covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered. Thus, the transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information and data covered in this Sodium Silicate report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Global Sodium Silicate Market is expected to reach USD 12.48 billion by 2025, from USD 8.85 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Sodium Silicate Market, By Type (Solid Sodium Silicate, Liquid Sodium Silicate), By Application(Adhesive And Sealant, Flocculants, Precipitated Silica, Pulp & Paper, Detergents, Metal Casting Elastomer, Catalyst and others), By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Complete report on Global Sodium Silicate Market Research Report 2019-2025 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Sodium Silicate Market

Sodium silicate is also known as water glass or soluble glass. It contains sodium oxide and silica. The property of sodium silicate depends upon the ratios of silica and sodium oxide. Owing to its transparent glassy appearance, crystalline solids properties it is highly used in the ceramic industry. Sodium silicate is available in powder and solution form. Sodium silicate has adhesive property because of manufacturing industries like paper industry paperboard laminates and angle board. According to the state of sodium silicate it has applications in different industries. Powder silicate used in soap, detergent used as used as anti-oil agent filling agent also in light industry as ceramic adhesive, ingredient in electric welding rod. While liquid silicate is used in automotive repair, egg preservation, timber treatment, cement uses, refractory use etc.

The global sodium silicate market is booming due to amultitude applications of sodium silicate across a host of end-use industries. Sodium silicates are used as adhesives, binders, detergents, additives in cleaning products, unique coatings, coagulant aids, catalyst bases, chemicals, deflocculates, zeolites, and cements to name a few across various industries. For instance, sodium silicate is used as a binder in the construction sector, whereas precipitated silica is used as reinforcement fillers in tire applications to serve the demand for green tires.

The enhancement of market value of sodium silicate is because of the wide applicability in different industries.

Top Key Players:

PQ Corporation

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

R. Grace & Co.-Conn

Ch. Rudniki S.A.

Malpro Silica Pvt Ltd

Quimialmel

CIECH

Coogee Chemicals

Silmaco

IQE PLC

Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Shaoxing Huachang New Material Co., Ltd

Tokuyama Corporation

Kiran Global Chem Limited

PPG Industries

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Nippon Chemical Industrial CO., LTD

Solvay

Diatom

among Others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in demand of detergent

Rise in demand from rubber and tire Industry

Due to fast urbanization demand of cement is growing proportionally

Expensive transportation cost of liquid and powder sodium silicate

Availability of sodium silicate alternates.

High storage cost of liquid sodium silicate.

Customize report of “Global Sodium Silicate Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Sodium Silicate Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Type, the global sodium silicate market is segmented solid sodium silicate, liquid sodium silicate.

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into adhesive and sealant, flocculants, precipitated silica, pulp & paper, detergents, metal casting elastomer, catalyst and other applications

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Sodium Silicate Market

The global sodium silicate market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global sodium silicate market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

