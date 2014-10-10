The Global Wood Adhesives Market report is a proficient and deep dive study on the current state also focuses on the major drivers, Wood Adhesives market strategies and impressive growth of the key players. Worldwide Wood Adhesives Industry also offers granular study of the dynamics, revenue, segmentation, share forecasts and allows you to take better business decision. The report serves vital statistics on the market stature of the leading manufacturers and is a important source of guidance and advice for companies and individuals involved in the Wood Adhesives industry.

Global Wood Adhesives Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the demand for wooden furniture is the major factor for the increase in this market.

Global Wood Adhesives Market By Resin Type (Natural, Synthetic), Technology (Solvent- Based, Water- Based, Solventless), Application (Flooring & Desks, Plywood, Furniture, Cabinet, Particle Board, Windows & Doors), Product (Urea-Formaldehyde, Melamine Urea-Formaldehyde, Phenol-Formaldehyde, Isocyanate, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Acetate, Soy-based wood adhesive), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Wood Adhesives Market

To bond pieces of wood together an adhesive is used called wood adhesive. They are usually in furniture, shipbuilding, arts and crafts etc. PVA glue, hide glue, epoxy, cyanoacrylate glue, polyurethane etc. are some of the wood adhesives. Wood adhesive are designed so that there should be no gaps between wooden parts and are water resistant

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Bostik announced the launch of their new hot melt adhesive Kizen HEAT. This new product is based on water- white technology, and has good thermal stability and is adhesion to different substrates.

In July 2017, Hexion launched their new two- component adhesive system- Ecobind 6500 resins and Wonderbond Hardener M660Y. This new adhesive will enhance the durability and supports indoor air quality and reduces clean up and waste costs.

Top Key Players:

3M,

Ashland,

B. Fuller Company,

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,

Huntsman International LLC.,

Avery Dennison Corporation,

Adhesives Research, Inc.,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Bostik,

W.F. Taylor, LLC.,

Royal Adhesives & Sealants,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

Shanghai Donghe Adhesive Co.,Ltd.,

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC.,

BASF SE.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the urbanization and remodelling and renovation activities are driving the market.

Increasing construction activities worldwide is driving this market.

Market Restraints:

Many woods adhesive contain formaldehyde known as carcinogen which is linked with the formation of the cancer.

Availability of substitute’s material in the market is restraining the growth.

Market Segmentations:

Global Wood Adhesives Market is segmented on the basis of

Resin Type

Technology

Application

Product

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Resin Type

Natural

Synthetic

By Technology

Solvent- Based

Water- Based

Solventless

By Application

Flooring & Desks

Plywood, Furniture

Cabinet

Particle Board

Windows & Doors

By Product

Urea-Formaldehyde

Melamine Urea-Formaldehyde

Phenol-Formaldehyde

Isocyanate

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Acetate

Soy-based

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Wood Adhesives Market

Global Wood Adhesives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Wood Adhesives market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

