Global transcritical CO2 market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.34% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Transcritical CO2 Market, By End User (Retail, Household Appliances, Marine, Food Processing Industries, Transportation, Ice Skating Rinks, and Others) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Transcritical CO2 Market

Transcritical CO2 systems and compressors use CO2 as a working fluid and these systems found various applications. For instance, it has been used as compressors in household appliances. Further, it is used in retail segments such as supermarkets and hypermarkets. In this the heat rejection happens at the pressure and temperature above the critical point in fluid region and so the process is called cooling process and the heat exchanger is called gas cooler. It has various properties which include low GWP value in comparison to other refrigerants, can be used for low and medium temperature applications, zero ODP, allows heat rejection, can be used in all environmental conditions. Due to the usage of transcritical CO2 systems, the depletion of ozone layer and the harmful effects on the environment has been reduced and also is cost effective.

Top Key Players:

Carrier Commercial Refrigeration,

SCM Frigo S.p.A,

Emerson Electric Co.,

Danfoss A/S,

Dorin S.p.A,

Baltimore Aircoil Company,

Bitzer SE,

LMP Systems,

MAYEKAWA MFG. CO., LTD.,

Henry Group Industries,

Panasonic Corporation,

Carel Industries S.p.A,

Parker Hannifin Corp.,

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hussmann Corporation,

Kysor Warren Corp.,

LU-VE S.p.A,

ALFA LAVAL,

Ritchie Engineering Co., Inc.,

Thermal Transfer Technology Limited

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2016, Carel Industries S.P.A, with Bitzer SE and Christof Fischer, had developed a transcritical CO2 compressor rack for Rottenburg training center, which is energy efficient portfolio.

In February 2016, Hillphoenix launched AdvansorFlex refrigeration system, which is to be used as a centralized refrigeration system for retailers of all scales, and can be used as multiple units in distributed system and as a single unit in centralized system.

Market Segmentations:

Global Transcritical CO2 Market is segmented on the basis of

End-User Type

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By End User Type

retail,

household appliances,

marine,

food processing industries,

transportation,

ice skating rinks,

others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

