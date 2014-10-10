Magnetic Refrigeration market report provides an exhaustive survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. A section in the report also covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered. Thus, the transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information and data covered in this Magnetic Refrigeration report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 23.71 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5669.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 98.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing concerns of parking amid growth in the number of refrigerators.

Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market By Product {refrigeration systems (Refrigerators, Cabinet Display Freezers, Beverage Coolers, Ice Cream Cabinets), Air Conditioning Systems (Stationary Air Conditioners, Mobile Air Conditioners, Chillers), Heat Pumps} Application{ Domestic, Commercial, Transportation(Logistics, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine), Industrial(Food & Beverage Processing and Storage, Healthcare), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market

Magnetic refrigeration is based on the principle of Magnetocaloric Effect (MCE). Magnetocaloric effect is a phenomenon where Magnetocaloric materials gets heated up when they are immersed in the magnetic field and cool down when removed from it, almost instantly. Magnetic refrigeration is safer, compact, and quieter and it is higher cooling efficient as compared to the traditional gas compression refrigeration. A series of the magnetization-demagnetization cycles to the magneto caloric alloys is applied in a magnetic refrigeration system.

Top Key Players:

Cooltech Applications (France),

Camfridge Ltd (UK),

Astronautics Corporation of America (US),

Whirlpool Corporation (US),

Haier lnc (China),

BASF SE (Germany),

(France),

SAMSUNG (South Korea),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

VACUUMSCHMELZE GMBH & CO. KG (Germany),

Sigma-Aldrich Co. l(US ).

Our Report offers:-

Market Drivers:

Low energy consumption by magnetic refrigeration systems is going to drive the growth of this market

Increasing focus on green technology is going to drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High cost of equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of magnetic refrigeration is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

Market Segmentations:

Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

Refrigeration systems

Refrigerators

Cabinet Display Freezers

Beverage Coolers

Ice Cream Cabinets

Air Conditioning Systems

Stationary Air Conditioners

Mobile Air Conditioners

Chillers

Heat Pumps

By Application

Domestic

Commercial

Transportation

Logistics

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine Parking Sensors

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

Global magnetic refrigeration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of magnetic refrigeration market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

