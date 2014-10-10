Kyphoplasty Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends
Kyphoplasty market report provides information on key players in the market based on profiling, product outline, production, required raw material, and financial health of the organization.
Global Kyphoplasty Market accounted to USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.56 by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Global Kyphoplasty Market By Devices (Balloon, Needle, X- ray Device, Cement Mixing and Delivery Devices), Applications (Restore Lost Vertebral Body , Correction of the Local Kyphosis), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Kyphoplasty Market
The kyphoplasty is similar to vertebroplasty with the intent of expanding the collapsed vertebra. It is a minimally invasive image guided surgical procedure for treating vertebral compression fracture which is caused by various factors such as osteoporosis, fractures.
Top Key Players:
- Depuy Synthes,
- Stryker CareFusion Osseon LLC.,
- Alphatec Spine, Inc.,
- TAEYEON MEDICAL Co., Ltd.,
- G-21 s.r.l.,
- BMK Global Medtronic, Inc.,
- Globus Medical, Inc.,
- SOMATEX,
- Zimmer Holdings Incorporated,
- Parallax health Sciences, Inc.
- DFine, Inc.,
- Cook Medical, Inc.,
- Among others.
Market Drivers:
- Limitations in the traditional technique is paving the way for the growth of the market.
- Advanced procedures in fracture stabilization is acting as one of the drivers for the market.
- Increase in ageing population is one of the drivers for the market.
Market Restraints:
- Cement leakage and corresponding damage to surrounding spinal canal and nerves is one of the restraints for the market.
- Cheap cloned products are a threat in developing economies
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, FDA OKs Stryker’s SpineJack Implantable Fracture Reduction System, it has announced that it has received FDA 510(k) clearance to the market of SpineJack Implantable Fracture Reduction System. SpineJack system is mainly used to reduction the painful osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures.
- In June 2013, Stryker Interventional Spine launched two new products to expand portfolio. One of the product is 11g iVAS Balloon System, the least invasive vertebral augmentation option available on the market, it addresses the surgical trend of shifting toward less invasive treatment options. Introduction of these products has enhanced Stryker’s position in the market as being a single source for minimally invasive spine solutions.
Market Segmentations:
Global Kyphoplasty Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product Type
- Application
- End-User
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Product Type
- Balloon
- Needle
- X- ray device
- Cement Mixing
- Delivery Devices
By Application
- Restoring lost vertebral body
- Correction of the local kyphosis
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgical centers
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Kyphoplasty Market
Global Kyphoplasty Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Kyphoplasty market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
