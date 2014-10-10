Mobile BI market report provides an exhaustive survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. A section in the report also covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered. Thus, the transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information and data covered in this Mobile BI report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Global mobile BI market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.80% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to rise in importance of mobile enterprise application platform and growing popularity of representational state transfer application programming interfaces.

Global Mobile BI Market By Type (Software, Services), Business Function (Information Technology, Finance, Sales, Marketing, Operations, Human Resources), Application (Fraud and Security Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Reductive Asset Maintenance, Risk and Compliance Management, Customer Engagement and Analysis, Supply Chain Management and Procurement, Operations Management, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Deployment (On Cloud, On-Premise), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Mobile BI Market

Mobile business intelligence (BI) is the capacity to access BI-related information on mobile devices, such as KPIs, company metrics and dashboards. The mobile BI idea dates back to the early 1990s when mobile phones usage started to spread. Mobile BI’s early proponents instantly understood the ability of mobile phones to simplify the distribution to mobile or remote employees of business-critical information. It wasn’t until the arrival of the smartphone, however, that mobile BI started generating extensive attention

Top Key Players:

Microsoft,

Oracle,

MicroStrategy Incorporated.,

SAS Institute Inc.,

TABLEAU SOFTWARE,

Information Builders,

TIBCO Software Inc.,

QlikTech International AB,

Domo, Inc.,

Fair Isaac Corporation,

Phocas Ltd,

AtScale, Inc.,

Dundas Data Visualization, Inc.,

Kyvos Insights.,

InetSoft Technology Corp.,

Ducen IT,

Datameer,

BellaDati,

Sisense Inc.,

Exago Incorporated

among others.

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for decentralized data, diversity and speed, is also leading to high penetration in the sector

Technologies are being highly adopted as analytical software supports into the business process, drives the market growth

Satisfied customer, augmented competitive advantage enhanced ROI and workforce productivity, is driving the mobile BI market growth

Increasing bring your own device (BYOD) trend, is fueling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of sustainable data governance process, hinders the market growth

Privacy and data security concerns, are expected to restrict the growth of the market

Maintaining uninterrupted network connectivity, hinders the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, DVT has introduced a series of Power BI dashboards and templates for Pastel accounting. This will be available for sale directly to Pastel users. Power BI is a data visualization instrument that links to dozens of data sources to pull background and smart information in near real time. This launch will help the clients to analyze the performance of their business.

In May 2019, Microsoft launched Power BI Embedded enhancements and PowerApps updates. Power BI and PowerApps, respectively the company’s no-code business analytics facility and web app development platform, are in streak for next month’s upgrades. Microsoft has also disclosed that it is expanding its Power Platform co-selling program to include Power BI, PowerApps and Flow.

Market Segmentations:

Global Mobile BI Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Business Function

Application

Organization Size

Deployment

Industry Vertical

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Software

Services

By Business Function

Information Technology

Finance

Sales

Marketing

Operations

Human Resources

By Application

Fraud and Security Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Reductive Asset Maintenance

Risk and Compliance Management

Customer Engagement and Analysis

Supply Chain Management and Procurement

Operations Management

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Deployment

On Cloud

On-Premise

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Mobile BI Market

Global mobile BI market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile BI market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

