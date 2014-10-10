Connected Enterprise market report provides an exhaustive survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. A section in the report also covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered. Thus, the transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information and data covered in this Connected Enterprise report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Global connected enterprise market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 35.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the need for automation and cloud computing enhancing the market, reduction in the cost of maintenance on account of smart connected devices acting as a catalyst for market and advancement in the technology such as big data, cloud, and mobile devices boosting the market

Global Connected Enterprise Market By Platform (Device Management, Connectivity Management, and Application Enablement Platform), Solution (Real-Time Collaboration, Enterprise Infrastructure Management, Streaming Analytics, Security Solution, Data Management, Remote Monitoring System, Network Management, Mobile Workforce Management, Customer Experience Management, Asset Performance Management), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Connected Enterprise Market

Connected enterprise helps in monitoring of machines, and connects them with all hubs of business to create real time abilities which in turn helps in enabling of predictive analytics and gives deeper insight. The connected enterprise not only improves the decision making but makes the process of decision making faster. Connected enterprise gives more visibility on business models. It has wide applications in financial services, telecommunications and banking and many more.

Top Key Players:

Rockwell Automation, Inc.,

Cisco,

PTC,

Microsoft,

IBM Corporation,

Bosch Limited,

Honeywell International Inc.,

General Electric,

Verizon,

HARMAN International,

Jacobs Engineering Group,

MachineShop Inc.,

Wipro Limited,

Accelerite

others

Market Drivers:

Rising need for automation and cloud computing is enhancing the market

Increase in security concerns is driving the market growth

Reduction in the cost of maintenance on account of smart connected devices acting as a catalyst for market

Advancement in the technology such as big data, cloud and mobile devices is boosting the market

Market Restraints:

Involvement of high cost for implementing of connected enterprise is hindering the market

Discontinuity in Internet of Things (IoT) standards may hamper the market

Lack of technology skills among people might restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2016, Rentokil Initial plc collaborated with Google and PA Consulting Group. The collaboration would help in the deployment of their digital pest control products which is based on Internet of Things and cloud platform. The product would serve their customers in managing the risk of pest infestation.

In April 2016, Professional division of Kimberly-Clark and IBM became for the development of an application that would help clients in remotely controlling and monitoring of restrooms. The application would lower down the cost and contribute in improving customers experience

Customize report of “Global Connected Enterprise Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Connected Enterprise Market is segmented on the basis of

Platform

Solution

Service

Vertical

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Platform

Device Management

Connectivity Management

Application Enablement Platform

By Solution

Real-Time Collaboration

Enterprise Infrastructure Management

Streaming Analytics

Security Solution

Data Management

Remote Monitoring System

Network Management

Mobile Workforce Management

Customer Experience Management

Asset Performance Management

By Service

Professional Services

Consulting Services

Integration and Deployment Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Managed Services

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment,

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Connected Enterprise Market

Global connected enterprise market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of connected enterprise market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

