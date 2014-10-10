The ‘Global App Analytics Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global App Analytics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the App Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

App analytics monitors the performance of mobile, desktop, and other device applications. Companies use app analytics software to quickly make better-informed and more data-driven decisions. The infusion of new insights allows companies to improve their product, marketing, and overall profitability. With app analytics, companies unlock growth opportunities whereas without them, they run great risks.

North America is expected to hold the largest app analytics market share during the forecast period. The North American region comprises the US and Canada. These countries have sustainable and well-established economies, which enable them to strongly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development and innovation of new technologies. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the region is witnessing a dynamic change in the adoption of app analytics solutions and services across various verticals. It is expected to provide major growth opportunities for app analytics vendors, because of its flexible economic policies and the increasing investments in app analytics solutions and services.

In 2018, the global App Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Yahoo

Amazon

Adobe

IBM

Countly

Localytics

Swrve

Appsee

Amplitude

Appscatter

Appdynamics

Appsflyer

Heap

Adjust

Clevertap

Segment

Tune

Contentsquare

Mixpanel

Moengage

App Annie

Apptentive

Kochava

Taplytics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile app analytics

Web app analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Media and entertainment

Logistics, travel, and transportation

Telecom and IT

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global App Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the App Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

