Mobile Advertising Market Overview 2019: Global Demand Analysis, Growth Rate, Trends & Opportunity Outlook 2025
The ‘Global Mobile Advertising Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
The Global Mobile Advertising Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
Mobile advertising is a form of internet advertising which specifically targets users on mobile phones and other mobile devices.
The U.S. will grow 20% to over $70 billion and will be an astounding 75% of all digital ad spend, according to eMarketer in 2018.
The key players covered in this study
Applovin Corporation
Avazu
Chartboost
Facebook
Flurry
Google
Matomy Media Group
Millennial Media
Smaato
GoWide
Mobvista
AdColony
Yeahmobi
PassionTeck
GumGum
Digital Turbine
Global Wide Media
Leadbolt
Leadbol
Moloco
Adperio
Liftoff
Criteo
Twitter
UnityAds
Apple Search Ads
Tapjoy
Vugle
Fyber
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Display Advertising
In-App Advertising
In-Game Advertising
Search Advertising
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking & Financial Services
Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sector
Healthcare Sector
Media and Entertainment Sector
Telecommunication & IT Sector
Media and Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mobile Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mobile Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
