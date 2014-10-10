Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market By Product & Service (Assays, Kits, Reagents, Instruments, Service & Software), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Microbiology, PCR, INAAT, DNA Sequencing & NGS, DNA Microarray, Other Technologies), Disease Type (Hepatitis, HIV, CT/NG, HAIS, HPV, TB, Influenza, Other Infectious Diseases), End User (Hospital/Clinical Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices, Academic/Research Institutes, Other End Users), Country (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Europe infectious disease diagnostics market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging demand for new diagnostic tests for the control of infectious diseases is contributing to market growth.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market are Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, Danaher, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMérieux SA, Medtronic, Novartis AG, Siemens, Quidel Corporation, Mobidiag Ltd., Meridian Bioscience Europe B.V., Luminex Corporation, Sofina, Ingersoll-Rand plc and DiaSorin S.p.A., among others.

Market Definition: Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Infectious disease diagnostics refers to the testing and diagnostic of presence of any infectious organisms in the body. These tests are widely performed with the help of assays, kits, instruments and reagents. The tests whose kits are commonly available for sexually transmitted diseases and bacterial infections. Infectious disease tests have a surging demand due to rising infectious disease among people and are usually done in the hospital, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, physician offices and research institutes.

Market Drivers

Rising incidences of infectious diseases globally are driving the market growth

There has been a shift to decentralized point-of-care testing from centralized laboratories which is boosting the market growth

There has been a rise in the availability of funding and investment for the research in infectious disease which is fueling the market growth

Market Restraints

The Inadequate reimbursements are hindering the market growth

The surging cost of the healthcare which is limiting the preference of a novel diagnostic technique is hampering the market growth

The various molecular techniques have emerged which is hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

By Product & Service

Assays, Kits, & Reagents

Instruments

Service & Software

By Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Microbiology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

DNA Microarray

Other Technologies

By Disease Type

Hepatitis

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (CT/NG)

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIS)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Tuberculosis (TB)

Influenza

Other Infectious Diseases

By End User

Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Physician Offices

Academic/Research Institutes

Other End Users

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Abbott had announced its latest offering CE Mark for its Alinity M diagnostics system and assays. It will enable the company to offer a diagnostic solution for infectious diseases and enabling the test to be conducted in a shorter time frame by reducing the number of instruments and tools used. This launch had reduced the need for instruments and tools for diagnostics by physicians & doctors.

In January 2018, Mobidiag Ltd. had launched Novodiag which is a solution for syndromic and targeted diagnostic of infectious diseases. It allows the doctors to perform direct diagnostic through the patient sample placed in a disposable cartridge which can deliver the accurate results within hours. The launch had brought the power in the diagnostics for various types of testing among the doctors and healthcare providers.

Competitive Analysis:

Europe infectious disease diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of infectious disease diagnostics market for Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland and Rest of Europe.

Research Methodology: Europe Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of Europe infectious disease diagnostics Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

