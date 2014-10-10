The Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market is expected to reach USD 4.77 billion by 2025, from USD 2.48 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Cardiac markers are used for diagnosis and risk identification of patients with chest pain and acute coronary syndrome (ACS). These bio markers help in evaluating the heart and its proper functioning. Measuring cardiac biomarkers is a step toward making a diagnosis for a condition. Cardiac biomarker measurements can indicate a physician whether more complicated or invasive procedures are further required or not. Medical societies advise doctors to make biomarker measurements as an initial testing strategy for patients at low risk of cardiac death. Due to its wider practice, Troponins, by type is expected to grow the most during the forecast period.

Recently, the intentional destruction of myocardium by alcohol septal ablation has resulted in an increased identification of additional potential markers.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Siemens AG, Danaher, bioMérieux SA, LSI Medience Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc. Quidel Corporation, Abbott Rapid Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Erba Diagnostics, LifeSign LLC., Getinge AB., Medtronic, Inova Diagnostics, ZEUS Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, LivaNova PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abcam plc., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., MBL International Corporation (MBLI), Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, HOB Biotech Group, Suzhou, China, HUMAN Diagnostics and BG Medicine, Inc. among others.

Geographically, this report is equipped with detail study of all the major geographic regions around the globe. The regions which are considered for the study are, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

