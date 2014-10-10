The key objectives of this Biocides market research report can be explained here as follows. To revise and forecast the market size in the global market. To study the market key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for leading players. It also defines, explains and forecasts the market by various segments such as type, application, end-users, and region. What is more, it also analyses and compares the market status and forecast between major regions, namely, US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and rest of the world. Biocides is a professional and comprehensive market report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

The Global Biocides Market is expected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2025, from USD 9.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.0 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Key Players:

BASF

Ecolab

SUEZ

Lonza

Buckman

FMC Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Thor

Kemira

Sigma-Aldrich

Troy Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

British Plastics Federation

LANXESS

CAMSON Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd

Champion Technology Services

BWA Water Additives

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Global Biocides Market, By Type (Halogen Compounds, Metallic Compounds, Organo Sulfurs, Organic Acids, Phenolic, Nitrogen Compounds, Glutaraldehyde), By Application (Personal Care, Water Treatment, Wood Preservation, Food & Beverage, Paints & Coatings), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Complete report on Global Biocides Market Research Report 2017-2024 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Biocides Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the biocide market in the next 8 years. Biocides are chemical or biological compounds inhibiting the growth or activity of living organisms. Biocides include antiseptics, preservatives, disinfectants which are used to kill or prevent harmful effects of organism. Examples of various biocides are pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. Biocides are commonly used in medicine, industry, forestry, anti-fouling agents & disinfectants, agriculture and other as disinfectants. Biocides are very simple to use, just a quick pour when bacterial problem occurs. Biocide in right concentration produces a quick result. Its major disadvantage is its toxicity which can be dangerous to human health and can affect staff being exposed to it during its application, even if extractors and air purifiers are installed if biocide is exhausted, the bacteria develop quickly and this leads to a serious health issue. In many countries anti fouling paint is banned because of the presence of TBT biocide, which is hazardous for people and the environment.

In 2017 the acquisition of ReachCentrum and JSC Consulting is done to set up a consortium for product authorisation under the Biocidal Products Regulation (EU) 528/2012 and its main aim is to provide producers, distributors and placing biocidal products on the market for PT 2 anti-lichen, PT 4 and PT 5, In 2016 ERM acquired JSC international to increase the biocidal product line in market.

Many companies are engaged in providing biocides one of them is Clariant, which offers biocides for the prevention of forming bacteria and fungi in water-based fluids. The company deals in various biocides products one of the product is Nipacide BIT 20 that is an in-can biocide based on BIT. It is a glycol-based solution developed for the complete in-can protection of water based products. It is an effective chemical against a wide range of microorganisms including gram positive and gram negative bacteria, yeast and fungi. Nipacide BIT 20 can be used over a wide pH and temperature range. Nipacide BIT 20 has been designed for products with pH >8 and production temperatures of >40 C.

Dow Microbial Control had launched new product “SEA-NINE” which is designed for marine antifouling paint, used in process preservation chemistries, formulation expertise, preservation and dry films, water treatments, sanitizing and disinfection, and regulatory and toxicology research.

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in the Biocides Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Biocides Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of Biocides market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biocides players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Biocides submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Biocides with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Customize report of “Global Biocides Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in demand for water for domestic/industrial purposes

Growth of end-users

Rising demand from industrial applications

Environmental regulations & low and zero voc coatings are driving biocide market

Rising raw material cost

Lengthy & expensive registration process

Environmental regulations on toxic biocides

Volatility in raw material costs

Market Segmentations:

Global Biocides Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Type, the global biocides market is segmented into halogen compounds, metallic compounds, organo, sulfurs, organic acids, phenolic, nitrogen compounds, glutaraldehyde

On the basis of Application the global biocides is classified on personal care, water treatment, wood preservation, food & beverage, paints & coatings, and others

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Company Share Analysis: Global Biocides Market

The global biocides market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biocides market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

