To revise and forecast the market size in the global market. To study the market key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for leading players. It also defines, explains and forecasts the market by various segments such as type, application, end-users, and region.

The Global Probiotics Market is expected to reach USD 78.42 billion by 2025, from USD 45.64 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Questions Answered in Global Probiotics Market Report:-

Our Report offers:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Probiotics Market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Probiotics Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Probiotics Market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Probiotics Market?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Probiotics Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

What are the Global Probiotics Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

Top Key Players:

Hansen Holding A/S

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Société des Produits Nestlé

DuPont Nutrition & Health

MORINAGA & CO., LTD.

LALLEMAND Inc.

PROBI

Biogaia

Protexin

Attune Foods

Daflorn Ltd.

Danisco

Biocare Copenhagen

ecologicinside

Hansen Holding A/S

danone

bifodan

Yakult USA.

Arla Foods Deerland Enzymes, Inc.

Nebraska Cultures

among others.

Global Probiotics Market, By Application {Functional Food & Beverages (Dairy Products, Baked Goods, Non-Dairy Beverages, Fermented Meat, Cereal), Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed}, By Source {Bacteria (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacterium), Yeast}, By Form (Dry, Liquid), By End User (Human, Animal), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Complete report on Global Probiotics Market Research Report 2019-2025 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Probiotics Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the probiotics market in the next 8 years. Probiotics are live micro-organisms with healthy benefits when consumed. They are present in foods or supplements, containing friendly bacteria to help establishing a colony in human body guts with health-boosting microorganisms. The have exactly the right bacteria in them, which are linked to various health benefits. Benefits of probiotics include weight loss, improved digestion, enhanced immune function; better skin and a reduced risk of many diseases. The people who are healthy, probiotics are good in maintaining safety record. Side effects are usually consists of mild digestive symptoms such as gas. However, there have been reports linking probiotics to severe side effects, such as dangerous infections, in people with serious underlying medical problems. Probiotics have a great position in the food market and they are now being used to cultivate skin-friendly bacteria in cosmetic formulations, respondent to aging and specific skin care problems. Probiotic based skin care products are offered by many cosmetics companies.

Some the new technological advancements by different organisations are ‘Aurelia Probiotic Skincare’ has combined probiotic technology with ethically-sourced botanical formulations, which is targeting to boost cell metabolism. Tula Skincare Products is using multi strain probiotic technology, yogurt cultures, and nutritious superfoods, and will formulate wide range of personal care products. Active ingredient manufacturer Sabinsa’ has also developed a probiotic-based ingredient Lactospore, which is based on lactic acid and metabolized by glycogen.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Health benefits associated with probiotic fortified foods.

Technological advancements in probiotic products.

Increase in popularity of probiotic dietary supplements.

Participation of international bodies in research & development of probiotic products.

International standards and regulations for probiotic product quality.

Customize report of “Global Probiotics Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Probiotics Market is segmented on the basis of

Application

Source

Form

End User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Application, the global probiotics market is segmented into automated functional food & beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed.

On the basis of Source, the global probiotics market is classified into bacteria and yeast.

On the basis of Form, the global probiotics market is segmented into dry and liquid.

On the basis of End User, the global probiotics market is segmented into human and animal.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Company Share Analysis: Global Probiotics Market

The global probiotics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of absorbable and probiotics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

