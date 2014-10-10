The key objectives of this Clinical Trial Supplies market research report can be explained here as follows. To revise and forecast the market size in the global market. To study the market key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for leading players. It also defines, explains and forecasts the market by various segments such as type, application, end-users, and region. What is more, it also analyses and compares the market status and forecast between major regions, namely, US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and rest of the world. Clinical Trial Supplies is a professional and comprehensive market report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

The global clinical trial supplies market is expected to reach USD 1052.2 million by 2025, from USD 2168.6 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Key Players:

Movianto GmbH

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Sharp Packaging Services

Catalent Pharma Solution

Biocair International Ltd.

PCI Services

Almac Group Ltd

Patheon Inc.

Clinigen Group Plc

Merck Serono and Chimerix

KLIFO A/S

PAREXEL International Corporation

Sharp

ADAllen Pharma

Durbin plc

among others.

Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market, By Product And Service (Manufacturing, Packaging And Labeling), By Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III And Bioequivalence Studies), By Therapeutic Area (Oncology, CNS And Mental Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Blood Disorders, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Clinical trial studies are experiments and observations done in clinical research. It is preferred in pharmaceutical industry for studying the development of drug. Clinical trial consists of 3 phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and bioequivalence study. Clinical trials involve the human participants to study their behaviors and interventions regarding treatments such as vaccines, drugs and devices. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as various cancer types and the growing popularity outsourcing of drug discovery services, in several developing and developed nations, are expected to bolster the demand for clinical trial supplies services. With pharma companies CROs moves forward for their clinical development services and clinical outsourcing penetration. An integrated eClinical approach with unification of systems (EDC, ePRO, RTSM, etc.), with all data integrated in a hub arrangement, is the future of better patient-centric trials.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of chronic disease

Rising geriatric population

Increasing dependency on easy route of administration of drugs.

Increased investment in healthcare infrastructure in growing economies

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Human ethics interrupts the market from growth.

Less availability of patients for rare disease.

Wide interpretations of clinical trial regulations

Low data quality, and a lack of trained clinical monitor

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2016, United Parcel Service of America, Inc (U.S.) completed the acquisition of MARKEN (U.S.) Thorough this acquisition UPS had increased growth opportunities across the life sciences and strengthens the portfolio.

In June 2013, the Clinigen Group plc (U.K.) extended its exclusive clinical trial distribution agreement with Accord Healthcare (U.K). Through this extension CTS would continue to distribute Accord’s EU portfolio of more than 15 injectable oncology drugs including cisplatin, cytarabine, doxorubicin and fluorouracil to manufacturers, CROs, clinical re-packagers, and other specialist providers for use in clinical trials.

Product and Service

Phase

Therapeutic Area

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product and Service

Manufacturing and Packaging and Labeling

Logistics and Distribution.

By Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Bioequivalence Studies.

By Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market

The global clinical trial supplies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clinical trial supplies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

