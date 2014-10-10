Global identity & access management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.56% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in compliance management perception and increased supply for mobility solutions.

This global identity & access management market report estimates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. It has happened to be the requisite of this rapidly changing market place to take up such market report which makes aware about the market environment. Analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share are mentioned in the identity & access management market report. The market research performed here also provides information about manufacturers, market competition, cost, market effect factors for the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some of the major players of the global identity & access management market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, CA Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Dell, Micro Focus, Okta, Inc., Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., SailPoint Technologies, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Core Security SDI Corporation, and others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Rise in awareness about compliance management

Increase in security concerns among organizations

Increasing demand for mobility solutions

Lack of knowledge about identity & access management solutions

Lack of information security of consumer data

Company Share Analysis: Global Identity & Access Management Market

The report for identity & access management market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Market Segmentation:

The global identity & access management market is segmented on the basis of component into provisioning, directory services, single sign-on, advanced authentication, password management, audit, compliance and governance. The directory services segment is further sub segmented into storage, meta directories, and virtual directories On the basis of organization size, the global identity & access management market is segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMES), and large enterprises. On the basis of deployment model, the global identity & access management market is segmented into cloud, and on-premises. On the basis of vertical, the global identity & access management market is segmented into BFSI, telecom and IT, retail and CPG, public sector and utilities, energy, education, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and others. On the basis of geography, the global identity & access management market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

