Global scale-out NAS market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to surging preference for scale-out NAS application across enterprises and growing applications for high throughput rate

Some of the major players of the global scale-out NAS market are

Dell, Inc.,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise,

Nasuni Corporation,

NetApp, Inc.,

Hitachi Data Systems Ltd,

IBM Corporation,

Panasas, Inc.,

Pure Storage, Inc.,

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

High Cost and downtime of scale-up NAS

Rising need for high throughput rate

Big data analytics

Increasing demand for scale-out NAS applications across enterprises

Lack of technically skilled personnel

Market Segmentation: Scale-out NAS Market

The global scale-out NAS market is segmented on the basis of component into software, and service. The software segment is further sub segmented into high performance computing, data management & integration, data protection, big data, and in-memory datagrid. The service segment is further sub segmented into it module, electrical module, and mechanical module. The services segment is further sub segmented into professional services, and system integration.

On the basis of storage technology, the global scale-out NAS market is further segmented into file storage, block storage, and object storage

On the basis of deployment type, the global scale-out NAS market is segmented on-premises, and cloud.

On the basis of organization size, the global scale-out NAS market is segmented into large enterprises, small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

On the basis of vertical, the global scale-out NAS market is segmented into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), consumer goods & retail, IT & telecom, energy, healthcare, government, manufacturing, education & academics, and others.

On the basis of geography, the global scale-out NAS market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Company Share Analysis: Scale-out NAS Market

The report for global scale-out NAS market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

