The Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market is anticipated to reach US $9.1 billion by 2027 from US$ 5.3 billion in 2019 thereby registering a moderate CAGR growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The toll collection at roads, tunnels, or expressways among others have proven to be an efficient medium for collecting fees, tax, generating revenue for public-private partnered infrastructure projects or maintenance fees for the state as well as government agencies. The tolls collected are subsequently utilized for various public services such as maintenance of highways, tunnels, bridges, financing future expansion of projects and managing congestion among others some objectives. As a result, the Asia-Pacific region to witness the most attractive growth rate by region in the global electronic toll collection system market. The South America Wireless Connectivity Market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 5.93% in the coming years.

Worldwide Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Electronic Toll Collection Systems industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Electronic Toll Collection Systems market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Electronic Toll Collection Systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Electronic Toll Collection Systems players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

Conduent

Kapsch Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Thales Group

Continuum Electroproducts LLP

EFKON GmbH

Neology

QuaLiX Information System LLP

SkyToll

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of the Electronic Toll Collection Systems market based on type, services, and end-user. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By geography, Asia Pacific is accountable to hold the largest share in the Electronic Toll Collection Systems market in 2017, whereas Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Electronic Toll Collection Systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

GLOBAL ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Cellular

Zigbee

GNSS

Others

By End-Use

Industrial

Construction & Infrastructure

Energy & Utilities

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Consumer

