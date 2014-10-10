Global maple syrup urine disease treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with maple syrup urine disease and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Global Maple Syrup Urine Disease Treatment Market By Type (Classic MSUD, Intermediate MSUD, Intermittent MSUD and Others), Treatment Type (Medication, Surgery), Drugs (High-Calorie BCAA-Free Amino Acids, Caloric Supplementation and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Maple Syrup Urine Disease Treatment Market

Global maple syrup urine disease treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with maple syrup urine disease and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Maple Syrup Urine Disease Treatment Market

Maple syrup urine disease is also known as branched-chain ketoaciduria is an inherited metabolic disorder in which the body is unable to process certain protein building blocks called amino acids properly due to lacks of an enzyme called BCKDC (branched-chain alpha-keto acid dehydrogenase complex). These enzymes required to break down the three branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) such as Leucine, Isoleucine and Valine in the body. The condition gets its name from the distinctive sweet odor of affected infant’s urine and is also characterized by poor feeding, vomiting, lack of energy and developmental delay. If untreated, maple syrup urine disease can lead to seizures, coma and death.

According to the statistics published by National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc, an estimated population of maple syrup urine disease is about 1 in 185,000 people. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and emerging new market are the key factors for growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Ongoing clinical trial conducted by many pharmaceuticals industries is propelling the growth of this market

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generic drugs can expect to shortfall for growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Maple Syrup Urine Disease Treatment Market

By Type

Classic MSUD

Intermediate MSUD

Intermittent MSUD

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

High-Calorie BCAA-Free Amino Acids Isoleucine Valine

Caloric Supplementation

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Recordati SpA received an Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for REC 0545, a serotonin 1A receptor antagonist for the treatment of maple syrup urine disease. With this designation company enables to obtain ten years marketing exclusivity upon approval of the product in the designated indication.

In May 2016, Acer Therapeutics Inc secured fund of USD 8.15 million through Series B Financing round for developing first-in-class ACER-002 for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS) as well as Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD) and Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD). This funding aims to speed the development of an exciting new class of therapeutics to treat patients suffering from inherited metabolic disorders.

Competitive Analysis:

Global maple syrup urine disease treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global maple syrup urine disease treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global maple syrup urine disease treatment market are CENTOGENE AG, Acer Therapeutics Inc, HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC, Recordati SpA, Jo Mar Laboratories, Siddhi Vinayaka Spechem Private Limited, Baxter, EXOCOBIO, Pfizer Inc, and others.

