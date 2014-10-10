Global toaster market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 2.56% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the development of various energy-efficient electronic appliances and products to meet the strict regulations presented by the government.

Global Toaster Market By Product (Pop-Up Toasters, Toaster Ovens, Conveyor Toasters), Type (2 Slice Toasters, 4 Slice Toasters, Others), Application (Commercial, Residential), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Toaster Market

Market Definition: Global Toaster Market

Toasters are electronic kitchen appliances that are used for toasting bread slices and grilling it with the help of heat generated from electrical energy. This exposure to heat results in the conversion of baked bread into toasted slices. Modern toasters are also capable of toasting more than just bread and can even cook pizza’s, cookies and other protein-based dishes.

Market Drivers:

Increasing disposable income of individuals resulting in enhanced purchasing power is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing volume of quick-food/fast-food restaurants being established worldwide; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased demand from various commercial applications such as restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, diners and other end-users is expected to propel the growth of the market

Development of smart toasters connected through the internet, Bluetooth and other connectivity technologies; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Improvement of energy, employee wages, transportation cost and depreciation promotes the cost of toasters due to which the companies are facing a risk of profit decline; this is one of the major factor restricting the market growth

Segmentation: Global Toaster Market

By Product

Pop-Up Toasters

Toaster Ovens

Conveyor Toasters

By Type

2 Slice Toasters

4 Slice Toasters

Others

By Application

Commercial

Residential

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Gourmia announced the launch of “Toaster Oven Air Fryers” at the “International Home + Housewares Show” in eight different models. The models have been segregated on the basis of size, designing and features having a price range of USD 49-199 per unit. The products will ensure that the consumers can utilize their cooking top spaces in a more efficient manner

In March 2016, Eveready Industries India Ltd. announced that they had expanded their product portfolio with the introduction of electrical home appliances designed for premium and value-for-money categories. The company will embark on a strategic assessment of their businesses and provide consumers with high quality and certified appliances with the help of their large-scale distribution network

Competitive Analysis:

Global toaster market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of toaster market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global toaster market are De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.; Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.; Cuisinart; KitchenAid; Spectrum Brands, Inc.; West Bend; Breville USA, Inc.; Dualit; WARING COMMERCIAL; Morphy Richards; BELLA HOUSEWARES; Sears Brands, LLC; Krups; Sunbeam Products, Inc.; Haier Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Panasonic Corporation; Whirlpool; APW Wyott; Hatco Corporation; Star Manufacturing; Eveready Industries India Ltd. among others.

