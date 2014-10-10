North America diabetes care devices market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increases incidence for patients with diabetes and development of the need for a quicker, healthier and effective method of diagnosing and treating diabetes.

North America Diabetes Care Devices Market By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices), Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: North America Diabetes Care Devices Market

Market Definition: North America Diabetes Care Devices Market

Diabetes is a disorder that cannot produce the insulin produced in the serum in the pancreas. Increased blood sugar induces untreated diabetes. Diabetes treatments are used for diabetes diagnosis in particular. Treatment strategies for diabetes are used to stimulate glucose in the body. It is used primarily for the analysis for glucose levels in the body. Blood glucose meters and strips are used to track glucose levels. Diabetes care devices are small in size and also compact.

Market Drivers

Increases incidence for patients with diabetes is driving the growth of the market

Development of diabetes technology is propelling the growth of the market

Raising awareness of diabetes care devices is boosting the growth of the market

Development of the need for a quicker, healthier and effective method of diagnosing and treating diabetes is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of compensation or strict rules is hampering the growth of the market

Low expenditure per person on diabetes is hindering the growth of the market

Consequences Associated to Insulin delivery devices is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: North America Diabetes Care Devices Market

By Product

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Testing Strips Blood Glucose Meters Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Meters Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Lancets Others

Insulin Delivery Devices Insulin Syringes Insulin Pens Insulin Pumps Insulin Jet Injectors Others



By Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales Hospitals Clinics Others

Retail Sales Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Medtronic plc, the world’s leading supplier of medical technology, products and applications, today announced that it has earned the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) authorization of the Guardian(TM) Connect CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) program for people with diabetes aged 14 and 75 years of age. The Guardian Connect software is the first CGM1 optimized cognitive device that assists diabetic clinicians with high and low glucose. The Guardian Link program allows people to treat their diabetes more proactively with multiple daily injections (MDI).

In January 2018, Abbott also confirmed that the FreeStyleLibre Program, the company’s revolutionary new CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) program, is now applicable for Medicare patients who have fulfilled the requirements of medical CGM devices used for U.S. insurance Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The factory-calibrated FreeStyle Libre model is the only Medicare-recognized CGM system that requires no consumer configuration. The program also does not include a daily fingertick. The high precision of the FreeStyle Libre system allows patients to take medication based on the results.

Competitive Analysis:

North America diabetes care devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of diabetes care devices for North America.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the North America diabetes care devices market areAbbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Dexcom, Inc., Medtronic, ARKRAY, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, AgaMatrix, Bionime Corporation., ACON, Trividia Health, Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., Crownpeak Technology, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, among others.

