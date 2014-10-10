Asia-Pacific diabetes care devices market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increases incidence for patients with diabetes and development of the need for a quicker, healthier and effective method of diagnosing and treating diabetes.

Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Market By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices), Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales), Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Market

Asia-Pacific diabetes care devices market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increases incidence for patients with diabetes and development of the need for a quicker, healthier and effective method of diagnosing and treating diabetes.

Market Definition: Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Market

Diabetes is a disorder that cannot produce the insulin produced in the serum in the pancreas. Increased blood sugar induces untreated diabetes. Diabetes treatments are used for diabetes diagnosis in particular. Treatment strategies for diabetes are used to stimulate glucose in the body. It is used primarily for the analysis for glucose levels in the body. Blood glucose meters and strips are used to track glucose levels. Diabetes care devices are small in size and also compact.

Market Drivers

Increases incidence for patients with diabetes is driving the growth of the market

Development of diabetes technology is propelling the growth of the market

Raising awareness of diabetes care devices is boosting the growth of the market

Development of the need for a quicker, healthier and effective method of diagnosing and treating diabetes is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of compensation or strict rules is hampering the growth of the market

Low expenditure per person on diabetes is hindering the growth of the market

Consequences Associated to Insulin delivery devices is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Market

By Product

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Testing Strips Blood Glucose Meters Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Meters Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Lancets Others

Insulin Delivery Devices Insulin Syringes Insulin Pens Insulin Pumps Insulin Jet Injectors Others



By Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales Hospitals Clinics Others

Retail Sales Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



By Country

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Fitbit and Taiwan-based diabetes care software Health2Sync today confirmed that Fitbit sleep, health and exercise information can now be combined with the Health2Sync system to help Health2Sync’s 360,000 customers in Japan and Taiwan to better manage their diabetes. Fitbit’s optional inclusion into the Health2Sync system allows users who have a Fitbit profile to access the analysis of their device which now contains data from their Fitbit devices, like heart rate, sleep cycle and physical activity, together with recent measurements of blood sugar, to show whether levels drop under, below or below the standard of healthiness.

In January 2019, Ascensia Diabetes Care, a Swiss tech company founded a few years ago by a merger of the companies Panasonic Healthcare and Bayer Health’s Diabetes Division, is formally switching to CGM through collaboration with Huzhou, which is a China-based Zhejiang POCTech. By the end of the year the alliance would bring in several countries the Ascensian branded version of CE-Marked CGM from POCTech. Long-range, Ascensia will be co-developing a next-generation drug with POCTech which is operating on an internal CGM.

Competitive Analysis:

Asia-Pacific diabetes care devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of diabetes care devices for Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Asia-Pacific diabetes care devices market are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Dexcom, Inc., Medtronic, ARKRAY, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, AgaMatrix, Bionime Corporation., Rossmax International Ltd., Trividia Health, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, among others.

