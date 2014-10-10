North America immunoassay reagents and devices market are registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of contagious or chronic disease and technological advances, cost-effectiveness and rapid analysis

North America Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market By Technology (Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Western Blot , Elispot , Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)), Product and Service ( Reagents & Kits , Analyzers , Software and Services), Application( Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology , Bone and Mineral Disorders, Oncology , Cardiology , Hematology and Blood Screening , Autoimmune Disorders , Toxicology , Neonatal Screening, Other), End User ( Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Blood Banks , Research & Academic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cros, and Biotechnology Companies , Other), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: North America Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market

Market Definition: North America Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market

Immunoassay is a biochemical test used to quantify the existence of small molecules in a solution. This biologic method has been commonly used as part of a number of medical researches, such as effective safety testing, infection assessment, bioequivalence studies of drug discovery, among others. Numerous routine advancements used by immunoassays involve catalytic-linked fluorescence, immunofluorescence, chemiluminescent immunoassay, compound connected immunosorbent examine (ELISA), radioimmunoassay and other comparable methods.

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of contagious or chronic disease is driving the growth of the market

Comprehensive need for oncology immunoassay is propelling the growth of the market

Development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is boosting the growth of the market

Technological advances, cost-effectiveness and rapid analysis is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Recognition limit of Immunoassay is low is hampering the growth of the market

Toughness of rules and regulations is hindering the growth of the market

Lack of access and knowledge of the techniques and tools used is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: North America Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market

By Technology

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) By Platform Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA) Colorimetric Immunoassay (CI) By Type First Generation Second Generation Third Generation Fourth Generation and Above

Rapid Tests

Western Blot

Elispot

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

By Product and Service

Reagents & Kits By Type Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Reagents and Kits Rapid Test Reagents and Kits Western Blot Reagents and Kits Elispot Reagents and Kits RIA Reagents and Kits PCR Reagents and Kits

Analyzers By Purchase Mode Reagent Rental Purchase Outright Purchase By Type Open-Ended Systems Closed-Ended Systems

Software and Services

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Endocrinology

Bone and Mineral Disorders

Oncology

Cardiology

Hematology and Blood Screening

Autoimmune Disorders

Toxicology

Neonatal Screening

Other

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Blood Banks

Research & Academic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies, Cros, and Biotechnology Companies

Other

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, DynaLIFE is the first plant to connect Atellica Solution analyzers to Aptio Automation, offering an extremely customized package to fulfill the testing needs of DynaLIFE to third party analyzers run on the automation side in Canada. Aptio Automation allows for greater use and productivity of laboratory resources, efficient storage and reliable turnaround time for analysis.

In July 2019, Antibodies.com, a digital marketplace that allows life sciences to buy essential experimental reagents at cost-effective rates from primary suppliers, has reported that it has received $4,40,000 in pre-seed funding. Antibodies.com allows scientists to provide accurate antibodies, enzymes, and immunoassays up to 5x quicker and 75% cheaper than current methods.

Competitive Analysis:

North America immunoassay reagents and devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market for North America

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the North America immunoassay reagents and devices market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, DiaSorin S.p.A., Sysmex Corporation, Phoenix Pharmaceuticals., Abbott, Sartorius AG, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, VirtualExpo, bioMérieux SA, Danaher., Siemens, DuPont., DSM, Novozymes, Bio-Techne., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Quidel Corporation., PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BD and Merck KGaA, among others.

