Global clinical data exchange market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of incidents associated with theft of clinical and medical data.

Global Clinical Data Exchange Market By Component (EMPI, HPD, RLS, Clinical Data Repository, Others), Implementation Model (Centralized/Consolidated Model, Decentralized/Federated Models, Hybrid Model), Setup Type (Private, Public), Exchange Type (Direct Exchange, Query-Based Exchange, Consumer Mediated Exchange), Application (Internal Interfacing, Secure Messaging, Work Flow Management, Web Portal Development, Others), End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Providers, Public Health Agencies, Healthcare Payers, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Clinical Data Exchange Market

Market Definition: Global Clinical Data Exchange Market

Clinical data exchange is the service of sharing clinical data associated with trials, pharmaceuticals, patients and other healthcare patients. This data is highly confidential and therefore requires a specialized solution for distributing it across a wide-range of healthcare information systems that are widely varied in structure and regulations. This service ensures lower cost of operations and healthcare interoperability in the long run.

Market Drivers

Increasing utilization of blockchain technology from the healthcare industry is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of counterfeit drugs floating in the market; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Requirement for better secured storage solutions also acts as a market driver

Enhanced levels of support being provided by various government authorities to improve the availability of infrastructure for deployment of advanced technologies will also uplift the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack in the awareness and infrastructure availability in various developing regions; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the data’s privacy amid high volume of data thefts will also hamper the market growth

Requirement of large-scale investments and expenditure for establishment of infrastructure and other resources for successful operations of clinical data exchange is another factor restricting the market growth

Segmentation: Global Clinical Data Exchange Market

By Component

Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI)

Healthcare Provider Directory (HPD)

Record Locator Service (RLS)

Clinical Data Repository

Others

By Implementation Model

Centralized/Consolidated Model

Decentralized/Federated Models

Hybrid Model

By Setup Type

Private

Public

By Exchange Type

Direct Exchange

Query-Based Exchange

Consumer Mediated Exchange

By Application

Internal Interfacing

Secure Messaging

Work Flow Management

Web Portal Development

Others

By End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Public Health Agencies

Healthcare Payers

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Accumen announced that they had acquired Halfpenny Technologies, Inc. This acquisition will lead to addition of enhanced capabilities to the combined enterprise, helping provide better quality of performance and operational capabilities. This will lead to delivery of next generation of health care services and solution

In September 2018, Da Vinci Project was formed with the combination of more than twenty healthcare organizations. The project will be focused on utilizing Health Level Seven International’s “HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)” for improving the quality of data-communication for value-based care arrangement

Competitive Analysis:

Global clinical data exchange market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clinical data exchange market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clinical data exchange market are Information Builders and docero; Halfpenny Technologies Inc; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; PNT Data; Health Level Seven International; New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Guardtime; iSolve, LLC; Patientory; Accenture; Proof.Works; Iryo d.o.o.; Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Open Text Corporation; Orion Health group of companies among others.

