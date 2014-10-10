North America tissue regeneration market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the incidence for chronic illness, adoption for new consumers and using biomarkers for treatment of illness.

North America Tissue Regeneration Market By Components (Cell Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, Stem Cell Sources, Existing and Development-stage Stem Cell Products, Tissue Vascularization, Cell Culturing, Small Molecules and Biologics, Others), Raw Material (Synthetic, Genetically Modified, Biological), Application (Cardiovascular Disorders, Oncology, Dermatology, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, and Laboratories), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: North America Tissue Regeneration Market

North America tissue regeneration market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the incidence for chronic illness, adoption for new consumers and using biomarkers for treatment of illness.

Market Definition: North America Tissue Regeneration Market

Tissue regeneration is the removal and restoration of tissue that is weakened or impaired by regeneration and substitution. The need for tissue regeneration is motivated by congenital abnormalities, disorders, or tissue damage induced by diseases. This technique involves a tissue engineering system that preserves, replaces and enhances impaired tissue structure. The tissue regeneration cycle helps to increase the life expectancy of people by removing weakened tissues, including the kidneys. Regenerative medicine has the ability to overcome the lack of organ donors at present.

Market Drivers

Incidence for chronic illness is driving the growth of the market

Adoption for new consumers is propelling the growth of the market

Using biomarkers for treatment of illness is boosting the growth of the market

Global government contracts and investments is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory systems is hampering the growth of the market

Immunological and inflammatory reactions is hindering the growth of the market

Issue of exhaustion is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: North America Tissue Regeneration Market

By Components

Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Sources

Existing and Development-stage Stem Cell Products

Tissue Vascularization

Cell Culturing

Small Molecules and Biologics

Others

By Raw Material

Synthetic

Genetically Modified

Biological

By Application

Cardiovascular Disorders

Oncology

Dermatology

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Laboratories

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Swiss company Xeltis reported the completion of $11.69 million Series D investment round to finance its valve and vascular research services. Funding was supported by established private and institutional investors, including all VCs that have already funded the venture. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. Xeltis devices are designed to allow the normal regeneration of the blood vessels of the patient and therefore cardiac function through a therapeutic technique called ETR (Endogenous Tissue Restoration).

In October 2018, Geistlich Pharma North America, Inc. announced the adding of Geistlich Fibro-Gide to its Collagen Matrix Series. Made of Type I and Type III collagen, the Geistlich Fibro-Gide is a smart-linked, an exceptional form of cross-linking, which offers elasticity, resilience and density strength. Positioned as an alternate connective tissue graft, the Geistlich Fibro-Gide is much ideally suited for the production of soft tissue between natural teeth and implants. Geistlich Fibro-Gide, on the other side, is indicated for the reconstruction of alveolar ridges for prosthetic rehabilitation and for root-covering depression defects.

Competitive Analysis:

North America tissue regeneration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tissue regeneration market for North America.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the North America tissue regeneration market are Isto Biologics, Athersys, Inc., Cerapedics.Inc, Cook, CryoLife, Cytori Therapeutics Inc, KCI Licensing, Inc., Mesoblast Ltd, Cytomedix, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Organogenesis Inc, Orthopeutics,, U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, Genzyme Corporation., Vericel, Wright Medical Group N.V., among others.

