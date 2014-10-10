Europe dermatology diagnostic devices market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market is attributed to preferential innovations of beauty improvement professionals and request for non-invasive cosmetic repair treatments to be establishment.

Europe Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market By Product Type (Dermatoscopes, Imaging Equipment, Microscopes & Trichoscopes, Biopsy Devices, Others), Application (Skin Cancer, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), country (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Europe Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market

Market Definition: Europe Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market

Dermatology is a science dealing with the diagnosis and treatment of skin, hair and nail diseases. Its includes the study, analysis and diagnosis of normal and disorders, illnesses, tumors, cosmetic and aging conditions of the skin, the weight, the hair, the nails and the oral and genital membranes and their care through various investigations and treatments, including topical and prescription medications, dermatohistopathology, dermatological, immunotherapy and dermatological cosmetic surgery.

Market Drivers

Preferential innovations of beauty improvement professionals is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing spending on health care is propelling the growth of the market

Booming beauty consciousness, rising fashion awareness is driving the growth of the market

Request for non-invasive cosmetic repair treatments to be established is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Expensive dermatological treatments is restricting the growth of the market

Side effects linked to dermatological diagnosis is hindering the growth of the market

Stringent regulatory policies is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Europe Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market

By Product Type

Dermatoscopes Contact Oil Immersion Dermatoscope Cross-Polarized Dermatoscope Hybrid Dermatoscope

Imaging Equipment X-Ray Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Ultrasound Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Others

Microscopes & Trichoscopes Multispectral Photoacaustic Microscopy (PAM) Reflectance Confocal Microscopy (RCM) Raman Spectroscopy Others

Biopsy Devices

Others

By Application

Skin Cancer

Others Hair Removal Skin Rejuvenation Acne, Psoriasis & Tattoo Removal Wrinkle Removal & Skin Resurfacing Body Contouring & Fat Removal Cellulite Reduction Vascular & Pigmented Lesion Removal Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Global Technology Consulting DataArt announced the launch of “SkinCareAI “-new software that analyzes skin photographs to identify early symptoms of melanoma. Using the latest developments in ML (Machine learning) technology, SkinCareAI is developed by Andrey Sorokin, who is a DataArt ML expert for International Skin Imaging Collaboration (ISIC) Challenge. Drawing from global data, the app uses ML algorithms to diagnose early melanoma.

In June 2019, The European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR) and the healthcare companies Galderma, LEO Pharma and Celgene have confirmed that they have joined forces to create the Skin Science Foundation (SSF). As an ESDR brainchild, the SSF accelerates skin care of the next decade by using state-of – the-art technology to enhance skin health and the shift to infection. The SSF would leverage the power of big data and machine learning to evaluate day-to-day knowledge from standard blood samples, multi-omics experiments, and emerging wearable devices in order to apply process medicine, a customized solution to skincare.

Competitive Analysis:

Europe dermatology diagnostic devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices market for Europe

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe dermatology diagnostic devices market are, Welch Allyn, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific., Heine Optotechnik, FotoFinder Systems, Inc., Medical Imaging Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Leica Microsystems, Solta Medical,, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Nikon Corporation, MAVIG GmbH. , Michelson Diagnostics Inc., Bruker , among others.

