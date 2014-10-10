Global peptide synthesis market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of demands due to the utilization of peptide synthesis for pharmaceuticals.

Global Peptide Synthesis Market By Type (Under 75%, 75-85%, Above 85%), Product (Equipment, Reagents & Consumables, Others), Technology (SPPS, SPS, LPPS, Hybrid & Recombinant), Application (Therapeutics, Diagnosis, Research), End-Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CMO/CRO, Academic & Research Institutes), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Peptide Synthesis Market

Market Definition: Global Peptide Synthesis Market

Peptide synthesis is the process utilized for the production of peptides that are commonly known as peptide bonds and characterized as having multiple amino acids linked with amide bonds. This process involves synthesis by condensing carboxyl group of a specific amino acid with another group. These peptides are widely utilized in various research activities, pharmaceutical development and other activities of healthcare researches.

Market Drivers

Increasing volume of peptide therapeutics and presence of a strong pipeline of these therapeutics; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Focus from various authorities for the development of advanced levels of peptide synthesizers is another factor uplifting the growth of this market in the forecast period

Greater expenditure being incurred on researches and enhanced funding availability for R&D also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

Unavailability of streamlined regulations for the development of therapeutic peptides is restricting this market growth

Complications associated with development of peptide synthesis on a large-scale will also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Peptide Synthesis Market

By Type

Under 75%

75-85%

Above 85%

By Product

Equipment Peptide Synthesizers Lyophilizers Chromatography Equipment Others

Reagents & Consumables

Others

By Technology

Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Solution-Phase Synthesis (SPS)

Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Hybrid & Recombinant

By Application

Therapeutics Cancer Metabolic Cardiovascular Disorder Respiratory Gastrointestinal Disorders (GIT) Infectious Diseases Pain Dermatology Central Nervous System (CNS) Renal Others

Diagnosis

Research

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organization/Contract Research Organization (CMO/CRO)

Academic & Research Institutes

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, CEM Corporation announced the launch of “Liberty PRIME”, an automated microwave peptide synthesizer. It is based on the latest methodology available for solid phase peptide synthesis making it the most efficient equipment ever developed. It is an ideal product for the development of high throughput synthesis procedures whether that be for standard or even complex forms

In January 2018, Alfa Chemistry announced the availability of synthetic peptides designed to meet a wide-range of requirements of various research end-users. The peptides are available in a great volume of labels, purities, scales and delivery duration. The peptides undergo a number of quality check and purification procedure to ensure that only high-quality products are being provided to the consumers

Competitive Analysis:

Global peptide synthesis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of peptide synthesis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global peptide synthesis market are PolyPeptide Group; Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Enamine Ltd; Alfa Chemistry; CEM Corporation; GenScript; AAPPTec; Bachem Holding; AnaSpec, Inc.; Biotage; GYROS PROTEIN TECHNOLOGIES AB; Advanced ChemTech; New England Peptide, Inc.; Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Hybio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; USV Private Limited; ScinoPharm Taiwan; CPC Scientific Inc.; JPT Peptide Technologies; LifeTein LLC; Biomatik; GL Biochem（Shanghai）Corporation.Ltd.; Creative Diagnostics; Syngene; Purolite among others.

