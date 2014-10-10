The latest inclusion of the Cancer Tumor Profiling Market report by Databridgemarketresearch is targeted to deliver actionable insights into the existing industry on the basis of Type, Product, and Distribution Channel. The Cancer Tumor Profiling Market study carefully captures the strategies adopted by top market players during the forecast period.

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing higher number of research & development and increasing investments. In addition, emergences of new local players with competitive portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in Cancer Tumor Profiling Market are Illumina Inc., QIAGEN, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Genomic Health, Caris Life Sciences, Helomics Corp, NanoString Technologies Inc., Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited, Ribomed, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Hologic Inc., BD, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Claris Lifesciences Ltd., Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc., Perthera Inc., FOUNDATION MEDICINE INC., Precision Medicine Group Inc., Contextual Genomics, Agendia, GenScript, NanoString Technologies Inc., GenomeDx, and GUARDANT HEALTH INC.

Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, By Technique (Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, Epigenetics), By Technology (Sequencing Techniques, In Situ Hybridization, Immunohistochemistry, QPCR, Microarray), By Application (Personalized Medicine, Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Prognostics, Research Applications), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma Cancer, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Table of contents

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising incidences of cancer cases all over the world has increased the demand for Cancer/Tumor profiling which will act as a major market driver

The efficient and effective results of these profiling methods will drive the market growth

High cost of diagnosis and usage of these methods in the treatment is very costly and that will act as a major market restraint

Lack of professionals that have the knowledge on the usage of these methods will also act as a restraint for the market growth

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

