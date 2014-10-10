Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players like Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA., Bioinduction Ltd., Soterix Medical Inc., Abbott Laboratories and More
The latest inclusion of the Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market report by Databridgemarketresearch is targeted to deliver actionable insights into the existing industry on the basis of Type, Product, and Distribution Channel. The Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market study carefully captures the strategies adopted by top market players during the forecast period.
Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing higher number of research & development and increasing investments. In addition, emergences of new local players with competitive portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth.
Some of the prominent players operating in Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market are Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA., Bioinduction Ltd., Soterix Medical Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd., among others.
Competitive Analysis:
The global deep brain stimulation systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of deep brain stimulation systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Important Features that are Under Offering & Key highlights of the report:
- Detailed overview of Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market
- Changing Market dynamics of the industry
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape of Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market
Table of contents
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing incidence of Parkinson’s disease
- Technological advancements in deep brain stimulators
- High mortality and disease burden create clinical urgency for incorporation of long-term solutions
- Risk involves in surgical procedure
Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2017, FDA approved deep-brain stimulation system for Parkinson’s of Boston Scientific. This approval will make the company to reach out to more of the customers.
- In August 2018, FDA approved new software upgrade for Abbott’s Infinity deep-brain stimulation (DBS) system used for patients with Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor.
