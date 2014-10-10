Power Electronics Market 2019, recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance in thoughtful details regarding the development factors, used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collect data and its analysis.

In this report, market is expected to reach USD 5.89 billion by 2025 from USD 4.47 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Fuji Electric Co.,Digi-Key Electronics. , Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd , NXP Semiconductors , Maxim Integrated, SEMIKRON, ABB, Hitachi, Ltd, Analog Devices, Inc, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, Littelfuse, Inc., others

An introduction of Power Electronics Market 2019

This Report Covers By Market Type (Power Modules, Power ICS, Power Discrete), Devices (Power Diode, BJT, IGBT, MOSFET, Thyristor), Materials (Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, Silicon, Others), End User Industry (Energy & Power, Industrial, Automotive, ICT, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Others), Applications(Power Management, UPS, Transportation, Renewable, Drives, Rail Traction,Others), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) -Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The global power electronics is divided into three types such as IC, module and discrete. But among all these types, company basically focuses on IC. Power IC plays a vital role in the automotive segment as they help to optimize the use of electrical energy. The components of IC are MOSFETs and IGBTs. ICs are used as a power electronic switch in vehicles to increase the fuel efficiency of the vehicle and is propelling due to automotive segment as they help to improve the use of electrical energy Power electronics is heavily produced in HEVs and EVs. Government has made it mandatory to develop environmentally friendly vehicles which are expected to generate chances for the power electronics market.

In 2018, Toshiba announced Flash ROM Integrated Circuits in power electronics which brings Receiver sensitivity at 125kbps is -105dBm and long range communication with low current consumption.

In 2018, ST Microelectronics announced Galvanic rich isolated Gate Driver, which helps to protects and control the Silicon power transistors and Silicon-carbide (SiC).

Worldwide Power Electronics Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Competitive Analysis:

The global power electronics market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes Power electronics market shares of market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2017, Microchips launches microcontrollers which helps in extensive connectivity interfaces, powerful performance and robust hardware-based security for a wide variability of applications.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand in the field of ASICs and PMICs for reducing power consumption.

Growing in the field of power infrastructure.

Rising demand for energy-efficient battery-power portable devices.

Focus towards renewable power sources.

Regeneration of power is difficult in power convertor system.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

Based on market type, the market is segmented into power modules, power ics, and power discrete.

Based on devices type, the market is segmented into IGBT, MOSFET, thyristor, power diode and BJT.

Based on material type, the market is segmented into silicon carbide, gallium nitride, silicon, others.

Based on end user industry, the market is segmented into energy & power, industrial, automotive, ict, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into power management, UPS, transportation, renewable, drives, rail traction, others.

