In this report, Market is expected to reach USD 19,900 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 42.4 % for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here-

Nokia Oyj

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Verizon Communications

ZTE Corporation

Sprint Corporation

China Mobile Limited

The other players in the market are Bharti Airtel Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, SmarTone Mobile Communications Limited, T-Mobile US, Inc., China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd., Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Nokia Corporation,others

This Report Covers By Technology (LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, 5G), Type Of Antennas (8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R, 128T128R & Above), Spectrum (FDD, TDD, Others (FBMC And OFDM)), Application (Commercial Use And Public Use), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output is known as Massive MIMO is a wireless technology that helps in transferring more data using multiple transmitters and receivers. It is mostly used in telecommunication sector where the need for transmitting data to multiple users at a time is more critical.

The massive MIMO uses multi-antenna Base Stations (BSs) to serve large amount of users. It has duplexing mode that is designed for TDD operation to exploit channel reciprocity. It uses two transmitter and two receiver antenna elements to double the capacity. The massive MIMO helps to increase network capacity and spectral efficiency as well as reduces wireless network interference. For instance, in 2018, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited deployed pre-5G Massive MIMO at IPL stadiums in India. This massive MIMO offers more than 5 times the capacity in a 30 MHz wide band spectrum and stadiums are connected with various wireless broadband solution.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

By Technology

LTE Advanced

LTE Advanced Pro

5G

By Type of Antennas

8T8R

16T16R & 32T32R

64T64R

128T128R & Above

By Spectrum

FDD

TDD

Others (FBMC and OFDM)

By Application

Commercial Use

Public Use

The global massive MIMO market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cybersecurity as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, CommScope Inc. collaborated with Nokia Corporation to develop Massive MIMO integrated antenna solution. This solution enables network with support of mobile data traffic growth and the evolution to 5G.

Need of high speed data transfer for large amount of data at a given time.

Large reduction in latency on air interface.

Lack of standardization of spectrum allocation.

High signal processing complexity due to utilization of large number of antennas and multiplexing.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis to know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Massive MIMO market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Massive MIMO market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Massive MIMO market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Massive MIMO Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

