Network Packet Broker Market 2019, recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance in thoughtful details regarding the development factors, used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate.

Top Competitors are NETSCOUT, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies, Gigamon, APCON, Garland Technology, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Network Critical, Corvil, Microtel Innovation S.r.l, Juniper Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., CPACKET NETWORKS, Niagara Networks, Profitap HQ B.V., CGS Tower Networks, Datacom Systems INC, 5FeetNetworks Oy, Cisco and ECI Telecom among others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Network packet broker (NPBs) are intended to provide any particular tool with the traffic of concern. NPBs aggregate and filter the information sent to instruments and add smart grooming and enhancement of safety such as deduplication, SSL decryption, information masking and threat information. The network packet broker market’s development is a result of a requirement for streamlined data center administration and automation and increased cloud services demand.

Global network packet broker market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Network Packet Broker Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Product Launches

In March 2019, Arista Networks, Inc. launched new and disruptive Arista 7360X Series which doubles the system density while decreasing energy and cost. It offers customization, scale, efficiency and choice on effectiveness which simplifies the designs of a cloud network. Arista and Facebook engineering teams came together in the development of the system and enable complete management with the control aircraft via FBOSS (Facebook Open Switches Software). This enhances the product portfolio of the company in the market.

In December 2018, BIG SWITCH NETWORKS, INC. launched Big Switch cloud fabric on AWS for network packet broker. This helps in utilizing its software-defined hybrid cloud networking devices due to its granular control over a virtual network. Also this helps the company to expand its business on public clouds places by targeting competitors on hybrid cloud market.

In November 2018, DATACOM had launched a very compact 10G Network Packet Brokers. The network packet broker of VERSAstream family is an optimal solution to expensive high-density chassis systems. Also, the products from VERSAstream are featured with 4 to 8 any-to-any ports, thereby ensuring reduced tool subscription risk. The launch of this product has strengthened the product portfolio of the overall company.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Network Set Up (On-Premise, Cloud, Virtual),

(On-Premise, Cloud, Virtual), Security Tools (Active (Inline), Passive),

(Active (Inline), Passive), Band-Width (1 GBPS and 10 GBPS, 40 GBPS, 100 GBPS),

(1 GBPS and 10 GBPS, 40 GBPS, 100 GBPS), End-User (Enterprises, Service Providers, Government Organizations)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the NETWORK PACKET BROKER market.

