The e-scrap recycling market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for regulated waste disposal systems. Increasing penetration of electronic devices is further expected to fuel market growth. However, the high cost of recycling may hamper the growth of the e-scrap recycling market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing initiatives by electronics manufacturers for sustainable development create lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The high penetration of electronic goods and appliances in the consumer sector has created the need for the efficient disposal of these devices post usage. The strict regulations concerning safe disposable and favorable policies for e-scrap recycling management are some factors contributing to the growth of the e-scrap recycling market during the forecast period. Additionally, developed countries often ship their e-waste to the developing countries providing employment opportunities to its people.

The “Global E-Scrap Recycling Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of e-scrap recycling market with detailed market segmentation by product type, processed material, and geography. The global e-scrap recycling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading e-scrap recycling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global e-scrap recycling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The e-scrap recycling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the e-scrap recycling market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from e-scrap recycling market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for e-scrap recycling in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the e-scrap recycling market.

The report also includes the profiles of key e-scrap recycling companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd

– Ecoreco Ltd.

– Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI)

– Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

– Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP)

– JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

– Sims Metal Management Limited

– Stena Metall AB

– Tetronics Limited

– Umicore

