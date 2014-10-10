According to a new research published by Mart Research the worldwide Smart Fleet market is anticipated to reach around USD 629.5 billion by 2026. In 2017, the automotive segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global Smart Fleet market.

The increasing need to track and monitor fleets to increase operational efficiency, and reduce costs drives the Smart Fleet Market growth. Organizations are increasingly adopting smart fleet systems to increase efficiency, and manage high volume of fleets. The growing need for high speed networks further accelerates the adoption of smart fleet systems. Other factors driving the market growth include growing need to reduce operational costs, increase profitability, and avoid road congestions and accidents. New emerging markets, increasing need to monitor driver behavior, and growing safety concerns are factors expected to influence the market in the coming years.

North America is expected to lead the global Smart Fleet market during the forecast period. Significant investment by organizations to improve the fleet operations coupled with favorable regulations regarding transportation safety drive the growth of smart fleet in this region. Technological advancement and introduction of advanced smart fleet systems by the market players has increased the acceptance of smart fleet systems in the region. Asia-Pacific Smart Fleet Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to economic growth in countries such as China and India, and increasing investments in increasing fleet efficiency. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth.

The various mode of transportation covered in the report include automotive, rolling stock, and marine. Use of smart fleet solutions in automotive sector offers remote monitoring, fuel management, remote diagnostics, and route optimization among other functionalities. Increasing safety concerns, and government regulations regarding vehicular emissions support the growth of this segment.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Orbcomm, Inc., Siemens AG, Zonar Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Continental AG, OTTO Marine Limited, Harman International Industries, Inc., Globecomm Systems, Inc., and Globecomm Systems, Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

Global Smart Fleet Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2026

Chapter 1 Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

Chapter 3 Smart Fleet Management Market Insights

3.1. Smart Fleet Management Industry snapshot

3.2. Smart Fleet Management – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Smart Fleet Management Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Smart Fleet Management Market Forces

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.3. Smart Fleet Management Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.3.4. Smart Fleet Management Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Smart Fleet Management Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

Chapter 4 Smart Fleet Management Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Mode of Transport

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Automotive

4.3. Rolling Stock

4.4. Marine

Chapter 5 Smart Fleet Management Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Tracking

5.3. Diagnostics

5.4. Optimization

5.5. Others

Chapter 6 Smart Fleet Management Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Communication

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Short Range Communication

6.3. Long Range Communication

6.4. Cloud

Chapter 7 Smart Fleet Management Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.2. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.3. Denso Corporation

8.4. Sierra Wireless, Inc.

8.5. Orbcomm, Inc.

8.6. Siemens AG

8.7. Zonar Systems, Inc.

8.8. IBM Corporation

8.9. Continental AG

8.10. Harman International Industries, Inc.

8.11. OTTO Marine Limited

8.12. Omron Corporation

