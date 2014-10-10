By synchronizing with project managers, the team provide the clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets. It includes the detailed profiles for the Urgent Care Center market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. To achieve success in the competition of global market place, going for this global Urgent Care Center market research report is the key. The Urgent Care Center report takes into account all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients.

The Global Urgent Care Center Market is expected to reach USD 28.30 Billion by 2025, from USD 6.3 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key players profiled in this report are: Concentra, MedExpress, American Family Care, NextCare Holdings, NextCare Holdings, CityMD, CareNow Urgent Care, GoHealth Urgent Care, HCA Healthcare UK, International SOS, FastMed Urgent Care, City Practice Group, CityMD, GoHealth Urgent Care, HCA Healthcare UK, St. Joseph’s Health Care London, among others.

Global Urgent Care Center Market, By Service (Acute Illness Treatment, Immunization & Vaccination and Physical Examinations and others), By Ownership (Hospital-Owned and Corporate-Owned and Physician-Owned), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Urgent Care Center Market, By Type

7 Urgent Care Center Market, By Organization Size

8 Urgent Care Center Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

South America Market: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru Asia-Pacific Market: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia North America Market: United States, Canada, Mexico The Middle East & Africa Market: GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Europe Market: Germany, Netherlands, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland.

