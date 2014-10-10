Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of UGV in defence sector is major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market report is an analytical estimation of the key challenges in terms of sales, export/import, or revenue that an organization may have to face in the coming years. The report uses an excellent research methodology which focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. For competitive analysis, it considers various strategies of the major players in the market such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which leads to a rise of their footprints in the market. Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market research report is sure to help in growing sales with new thinking, new skills, and innovative programs and tools.

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market

By Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid, Legged),

Size (Small, Medium, Large, Very Large, Extremely Large),

Mode of Operation (Tethered, Teleoperated, Autonomous),

System (Payloads, Controller System, Navigation System, Power System, Others),

Application (Military, Law Enforcement, Federal Law Enforcement, Commercial),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is a vehicle that runs on ground without any human assistance. It is usually designed for the situations where it is impossible to have any human operators. It have many sensors that analyse the situation and make decision itself accordingly or forward the information to the operator at other location who will then accordingly control the vehicle with the help of teleoperations. It is widely used in military to carry supplies, and provide vigilance information.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of UGV in civilian applications is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand for autonomous control system is another factor driving the market growth

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Major Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global unmanned ground vehicle market are:-

QinetiQ,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC.,

Cobham plc,

ICOR Technology,

ASELSAN A.Ş,

RE2, Inc.,

Nexter Systems,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Oshkosh Corporation,

Clearpath Robotics Inc.,

Harris Corporation,

General Dynamics Corporation,

Robo-Team Ltd,

DOK-ING d.o.o.,

Boston Dynamics,

Leonardo DRS,

Autonomous Solutions Inc.,

BAE Systems,

Rheinmetall AG,

ReconRobotics Inc.

And

Others

