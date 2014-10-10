Global Data governance Market is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 1.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4 % the forecast period to 2026.

Data governance is an overall management of the performance of data functions and data assets. Data governance deals in data integrity, security, usability, availability and accountability employed in an enterprise. Its technologies and strategies are used to make sure that business data comply with corporate policies and compliances .The benefits of data governance are better decision-making, operational efficiency, improved data understanding and lineage, greater data quality, regulatory compliance, increase revenue and many more.

Collibra. Adobe Systems, IBM, Teradata, Syncsort., Infogix Inc, Ataccama Corporation, Reltio, Global Data Excellence, Global IDs. , Denodo Technologies,Magnitude Software, Inc., Datum LLC, Orchestra Networks, TIBCO Software Inc., Alation Inc, SAS ,MicroStrategy Incorporated., Data Advantage Group, Inc.and many more.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The market is based on application, business function, component ,deployment type, organization size and geographical segments.

Based on application, the market is segmented into incident management, process management, compliance management, risk management.

Based on business function, the market is segmented into finance, information technology, legal operations, and human resource, sales and marketing.

Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services.

Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

