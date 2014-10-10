Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Smart Building Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Smart Building Market ABB Group, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Delta Controls, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Legrand, BuildingIQ (US), Ingersoll Rand Security Technologies, TYCO International, Control4, Hitachi, IBM, Accenture and General Electric, among others.

Global smart building market accounted for USD 5.89 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.1% the forecast period to 2026.

Global Smart Building Market

Global Smart Building Market, By Type (Building Automation Software and Services), By Systems Segment Analysis (Building energy management system, Physical security system and others), By Application Segment Analysis (Manufacturing Facilities, Residential Buildings and others), By Geographical Segments (North America, Asia Pacific, South America and others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

A smart building associates BAS (Building Automation System) with the ordinary tasks of a building, for example, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning System), lighting, water supply, and fire crisis. It screens and controls the vitality use of the building and aides in sparing and enhancing the vitality proficiency of the building. The idea of smart building has picked up popularity worldwide as home designers and architectures have understood that these structures are accessible over the long run. In the current years, a few innovative headways have empowered building administrators to screen the ongoing exercises of the structures, which when joined with BAS helps in controlling the lighting and vitality frameworks.

Smart Building Market Drivers & Market Restraints:

Upcoming government initiatives and measures.

Rising concern for safety and security among the common people.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization.

Increasing adoption of energy saving technologies.

Expensive set costs leading to huge investment.

Lack of skilled labor.

Regional Insights of Smart Building Market:

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of Smart Building Market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

Smart Building Market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Competitive Evaluation:

