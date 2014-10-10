To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market research report acts as a perfect source. This report puts light on many aspects related to industry and market. Market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are the major topics covered in this report. Data collection modules with large sample sizes are used to collect data and perform base year analysis. This market report gives information about company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the year 2019 to 2026 under the competitive analysis study.

Global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the growth in consumption of processed foods across the globe.

Market Definition: Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market

Microcrystalline cellulose is mostly depolymerized cellulose in unadulterated form, which is combined from – cellulose precursor. There are a several ways to synthesize microcrystalline cellulose, for example, receptive expulsion, acid hydrolysis, steam blast and others. Microcrystalline cellulose has huge scale applications in the pharmaceutical, paints, coating, food and beverages and individual consideration ventures. In the food and beverages industry, microcrystalline cellulose is added to the handled nourishment to make a velvety and smooth mouth feel. This is generally used to plan low-fat dairy items, for example, solidified yogurt, whipped cream, and dessert. In the pharmaceutical business, it is utilized as fillers, breaking down operators, anti-sticky agent, adsorbents, and capsules diluents.

Market Drivers:

Increase in consumption of processed foods can drives the MCC Market

Increasing pharmaceutical industry can fuel the market growth of MCC

Rising health awareness across the world can boosts the market growth

Rise in disposable income of population can enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

Volatility in raw material prices can hampers the market growth

Availability of substitute products can resist the market of MCC

Segmentation: Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market

By Type

Wood

Non Wood

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Paints & Coatings

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Roquette acquired Brazil’s drug company Itacel. Itacel existing product portfolio include MCC and croscarmellose. The main aim of this acquisition is to expand their product portfolio food, nutrition and health market at Brazilian and Latin America market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market are DuPont de Nemours, Inc., DOW, Rayonier Advanced Materials., FMC Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Roquette Frères, DFE Pharma, Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., JRS PHARMA, Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd., Ming Tai Chemical Co. Ltd, Scope Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Chinainfo.org, Pfanstiehl, Inc., Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd, TAITRA, Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., Blanver among others.

Research Methodology: Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

