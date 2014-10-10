To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment market research report acts as a perfect source. This report puts light on many aspects related to industry and market. Market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are the major topics covered in this report. Data collection modules with large sample sizes are used to collect data and perform base year analysis. This market report gives information about company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the year 2019 to 2026 under the competitive analysis study.

The Global Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4,412.1 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7,085.4 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and growing demand of non-contact thermometers.

Market Definition : Global Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market

Vital signs are the symptoms of body’s basic function. The vital signs monitoring devices are used to measure the physical health in humans such as body temperature, pulse rate, respiratory rate, and blood pressure. The measurement of vital signs helps in detecting or monitoring medical problems, and can be measured in a medical setting, home, or at the site of medical emergency. It also involves various other additional signs such as pain, urinary continence, gait speed, shortness of breath, end-tidal carbon-dioxide.

Market Drivers

Rapidly changing lifestyle and rising incidence of chronic diseases has increased the market growth

Increasing occurrence of hypertension will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints

Pricing pressure of devices is acting as a major restraint for the market

Strict regulatory process is also hampering the market

Segmentation : Global Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market

By Product BP monitoring devices Aneroid BP monitors Automated BP monitors Ambulatory BP Monitors BP monitor device accessories Pulse-oximeters Tabletop/bedside pulse-oximeters Fingertip Handheld Wrist worn Pediatric pulse-oximeters Pulse oximeter device accessories Temperature monitoring devices Mercury-filled thermometers Digital thermometers Infrared thermometers Temperature strips Temperature Monitoring Device Accessories

By Type Non- integrated system Integrated system 3 in 1 vital signs monitoring 4 in 1 vital signs monitoring Others

By Portability Portable Standalone

By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Home healthcare Clinics Others

By Distribution Channel Hospital pharmacy Pharmacy store Online websites Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May, 2018, Caretaker Medical completed the investment of USD 3.4 million for expanding its sales of wireless device of continuous blood pressure and vital signs monitor.

In May, 2017, OBS Medical and Caretaker Medical partnered with each other for adding Vital Signs and Wireless CNIBP to predictive patient monitoring platform.

Competitive Analysis : Global Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market

The global vital signs monitoring equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vital signs monitoring equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors : Global Vital Signs Monitoring Equipment Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the vital signs monitoring equipment market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Caretaker Medical LLC, Masimo, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Smiths Group plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, General Electric Company, Omron Healthcare, Inc., A&D Company, Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, CASMED, Halma plc, Nonin, OSI Systems, Inc., HICKS, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd, Spacelabs Healthcare and Briggs Healthcare.

Research Methodology: Global Vital signs monitoring equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: EMR suppliers, Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global vital signs monitoring equipment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report :

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

