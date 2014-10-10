The global household insecticides market accounted to US$ 11,785.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 18,514.3 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is leading the market for household insecticides. This growth is attributed to the increasing population of insects and growing environmental concerns of the governments in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Also, rapid urbanization and rise in disposable income is further expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of diseases caused by insects is also fuelling the growth of the household insecticides market.

Market Insights

Increased emphasis on the control of insect vectors by local and national government bodies has led to the growth of household insecticides market

Mosquito-borne diseases are cited among the world’s leading causes of death and illness. The World Health Organization predicts that more than 300 million clinical cases are attributable to mosquito-borne diseases each year. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA, the Agency) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are closely working with each other with the assistance of other federal, state, and local agencies to further protect the public from mosquito-borne diseases such as the West Nile virus.

Leading companies profiled in the report are Godrej Consumer Products Limited,Liphatech, Inc.,Neogen Corporation,SC Johnson & Son, Inc.,Spectrum Brands, Inc.,Reckitt Benckiser Group plc,Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.,Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.,Bayer AG,Medella Laboratories

Rising acceptance of natural form of household insecticides will create growth opportunities for the global household insecticides market

Natural insecticides are defined as the organic form of insecticides which are derived from a natural source such as a mineral or plant and are usually made for own defense. The use of natural form of insecticides for household or domestic uses is rising on account of the harmful attributes of synthetic form of insecticides. Synthetic insecticides contains harmful chemicals and substances which are perceived to impact the health of individual. The growing awareness related to health and rising concern over the potential harm caused by synthetic insecticides has driven the need for natural insecticides.

GLOBAL HOUSEHOLD INSECTICIDES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Insect Types

Mosquitoes & Flies

Rats & other Rodents

Termites

Bedbugs & Beetles

Others

By Composition

Natural

Synthetic

By Packaging

Small

Medium

Large

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Strategic Insights

New product development and strategy and business planning were observed as the most adopted strategies in global household insecticides market. Few of the recent developments in the global household insecticides market are listed below:

2018: Godrej Consumer Products launches ‘Goodknight Naturals Neem Agarbatti’.

2018: Neogen Corporation announced the addition of DeciMax Place Packs and Blocks – a proven effective and all-weather rodenticide bait available in multiple product formats.

2018: Sumitomo Chemical began operations of newly established chemistry research center, its global discovery and innovation R&D base for health products.

